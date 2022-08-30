Read full article on original website
Butte Central cruises past Browning, 51-12
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons poured in on from the get-go and routed the Browning Indians 51-12 Friday night at Bob Green Field in Butte. Maroons quarterback Jack Keeley found Dougie Peoples for a pair of touchdowns during the opening half. The first went for five yards and the second was a 74-yard catch and run to give Central a 34-6 lead with 9:12 left in the second quarter.
Carroll safety and Butte native Thomas McGree expecting 'a good atmosphere and a lot of fun' Saturday against Montana Tech
HELENA — To bleed Carroll College purple and gold in Butte is uncommon, but the McGrees have done it for years. This Saturday, when the Saints visit Bob Green Field and face Montana Tech in the Orediggers’ annual Copper Game, the family won’t have far to travel to watch their son – Thomas – play safety.
Helena PD looking for person last seen on Wednesday
HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department is looking for a missing person. Braiden Dobie was last seen on Aug. 31. No other information was given. If you have information, you are asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865 regarding case number HP224044.
Judge allows suit over Helena street assessments to proceed
A District Court judge partly ruled against the city of Helena, which sought to dismiss a lawsuit filed in January alleging its street maintenance district and assessments violate Montana laws. District Court Judge Christopher Abbott in an order and opinion filed in August stated portions of the lawsuit will be...
