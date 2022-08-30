Read full article on original website
GLADSTONE — The Sounds on the Square season continues Friday, Sept. 2 with Funk Syndicate. The show starts at 7 p.m. on the Linden Square stage, 602 NE 70th St. According to their website, the group has been "bringing funk, R&B, soul and disco to the Midwest for the past 15 years and is going strong."
