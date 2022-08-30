ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

Funk Syndicate ready to energize crowd Friday

GLADSTONE — The Sounds on the Square season continues Friday, Sept. 2 with Funk Syndicate. The show starts at 7 p.m. on the Linden Square stage, 602 NE 70th St. According to their website, the group has been "bringing funk, R&B, soul and disco to the Midwest for the past 15 years and is going strong."
Evening sports medicine clinic back open

Friday night sports are back in season and so are the chances of an athletic injury. Students who are injured during a Friday night sports event have a Northland option for immediate health care. After the Lights is the only evening sports medicine clinic offered in the Northland. It will...
