Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Coaches Reach out to Micah Hudson, Garrett Stover, Nigel Smith; Justin Frye Staying in Touch with Jake Wheelock

Cheers, all, we’re one day away from the start of Ohio State’s season. And what better way to start it than with a top-five matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Buckeyes. If you’ve been a frequent reader of this site, you already know how pivotal the weekend is both from an on-field and recruiting standpoint. More than 60 recruits will be making the trek to Columbus for what could be the largest recruiting weekend of the year for OSU.
NBC4 Columbus

Scores and highlights for high school football Week 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week three of the high school football season features the biggest game yet in Central Ohio as well as some other notable nonconference matchups. Below is a look at the games that will be shown on Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m. Pickerington North at Upper Arlington Grove City […]
247Sports

Notre Dame Notebook: Empty Possessions Plague Irish

Eight of Notre Dame’s 10 offensive possessions ended with punts and a ninth in a red zone stop, so this is all relative, but first-time starter Tyler Buchner checked the first necessary box in a path to potential victory at Ohio State: he protected the football. No turnovers and...
10TV

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Upper Arlington for their matchup against Pickerington North. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit drops first expletive on College GameDay for 2022 season

Kirk Herbstreit is fired up for College GameDay’s first show in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. The pregame show decided to play a new game on Saturday morning where the analysts tried to name where a quarterback transferred after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
247Sports

Instant Analysis: What Did We Learn From Notre Dame’s 21-10 Loss to Ohio State?

Tim Prister and Tim O’Malley discuss their key takeaways from Notre Dame’s 21-10 Loss to No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus Ohio. At Irish Illustrated, we know when it comes to Irish fans, game day is always epic. We are out to be your go-to site, whether you come from a long line of Irish or you are new to the Notre Dame Family. Irish Illustrated brings you hotel deals (with your points) to get you back in the stands for every game, every sport (soon) to make great memories to last a lifetime.
247Sports

Ohio State football: TreVeyon Henderson praises fellow RB Miyan Williams: 'We both are going to go off'

The storylines around Ohio State ahead of a highly-anticipated 2022 campaign are simple. Quarterback C.J. Stroud enters the season as a Heisman Trophy favorite thanks to the return of his favorite target, all-world wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Star running back TreVeyon Henderson is the unquestioned starter and looks to build off a record-breaking freshman campaign as a complement to Ohio State’s explosive passing attack. Except Henderson does not view himself as the unquestioned starter. Instead, he believes that Ohio State has two starting running backs thanks to the offseason transformation of Miyan Williams.
themountvernongrapevine.com

EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
Farm and Dairy

Carie Starr realizes her dream at Cherokee Valley Bison Ranch

THORNVILLE, Ohio — In 2005, Carie Starr had a life-changing meal. At that time, she was living on 25 acres of her family’s land, in Thornville, Ohio. Her grandparents originally owned that land as part of their 160-acre farm. They enjoyed harness racing and had most of the farm in hay production. They also kept a few other animals, like goats and cattle, over the years. Starr grew up around the farm and her grandparents, but never had any plans to be a farmer.
247Sports

247Sports

