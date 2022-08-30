Read full article on original website
Students gather outside Ohio Union, seek Ohio State’s acknowledgment of Donovan Lewis’ death and end of ties with CPDThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Fleming a ‘game-time decision,’ three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: If Buckeyes ain’t first, they’re lastThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Johnson’s go-ahead, first-career touchdown helps No. 2 Ohio State overcome No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 2 Ohio State rallies in second half to turn back No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10
Coming back from a banner year where Ohio State led the nation in scoring and yardage, it was assumed that the Buckeyes, quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba would pick up right where they left off. Notre Dame’s defense had other ideas as the Fighting Irish lived up...
Ohio State Coaches Reach out to Micah Hudson, Garrett Stover, Nigel Smith; Justin Frye Staying in Touch with Jake Wheelock
Cheers, all, we’re one day away from the start of Ohio State’s season. And what better way to start it than with a top-five matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Buckeyes. If you’ve been a frequent reader of this site, you already know how pivotal the weekend is both from an on-field and recruiting standpoint. More than 60 recruits will be making the trek to Columbus for what could be the largest recruiting weekend of the year for OSU.
LIVE UPDATES: Ohio State O-tackle commit Luke Montgomery, QB target Ryan Montgomery in action in
Live updates as Findlay (Ohio) and Ohio State offensive tackle commitment Luke Montgomery and QB target Ryan Montgomery are in action at Bowling Green (Ohio).
Ohio State Imposes its Will Late, Rallies for 21-10 Win over Irish
Columbus, Ohio — CJ Stroud found his rhythm, backup running back Miyan Williams added physical runs in the fourth quarter during a crippling 95-yard touchdown march and the host Ohio State Buckeyes turned a nip-and-tuck affair into a two-score advantage late, holding off the Irish 21-10 at Ohio Stadium.
‘We control our own destiny’: Watch Buckeyes hype Saturday opener
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes open the 2022-23 football season at home on Saturday against the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. "We control our own destiny — no one else," says a video released Friday by the team.
Watch: Ohio State pregame band show, including Navy SEAL paratroopers
We have video of the pregame band show prior to Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame. This 20-minute video begins with members of the U.S. Navy SEAL paratroopers unit parachuting into Ohio Stadium. Eight members of the unit landed safely on the stadium turf, much to the delight of the sellout crowd of over 104,000.
Watch: Coach Marcus Freeman's Post-Game Comments After the Loss to Ohio State
Coach Marcus Freeman talked in the post-game about the fourth quarter and the importance, for his team, to learn how to finish. He also commented on the play of Ohio State Quarterback CJ Stroud, who made big plays when he needed to, as well as talking about the Notre Dame running game which was the game plan for the Irish against the Buckeyes.
Ohio State Buckeyes return to the field this Saturday — Here’s what to know
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be taking the field for their first home game of the 2022-23 season this week.
Top247 corner eyes Ohio State return
The latest in the recruitment of Chandler (Ariz.) Basha four-star cornerback Miles Lockhart ahead of the season...
Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following Ohio football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, […]
Scores and highlights for high school football Week 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week three of the high school football season features the biggest game yet in Central Ohio as well as some other notable nonconference matchups. Below is a look at the games that will be shown on Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m. Pickerington North at Upper Arlington Grove City […]
Notre Dame Notebook: Empty Possessions Plague Irish
Eight of Notre Dame’s 10 offensive possessions ended with punts and a ninth in a red zone stop, so this is all relative, but first-time starter Tyler Buchner checked the first necessary box in a path to potential victory at Ohio State: he protected the football. No turnovers and...
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Upper Arlington for their matchup against Pickerington North. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
WATCH: Ohio State Quarterback Surprises Teammates With Extravagant Gift
Watch the video here.
Kirk Herbstreit drops first expletive on College GameDay for 2022 season
Kirk Herbstreit is fired up for College GameDay’s first show in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. The pregame show decided to play a new game on Saturday morning where the analysts tried to name where a quarterback transferred after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Instant Analysis: What Did We Learn From Notre Dame’s 21-10 Loss to Ohio State?
Tim Prister and Tim O’Malley discuss their key takeaways from Notre Dame’s 21-10 Loss to No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus Ohio. At Irish Illustrated, we know when it comes to Irish fans, game day is always epic. We are out to be your go-to site, whether you come from a long line of Irish or you are new to the Notre Dame Family. Irish Illustrated brings you hotel deals (with your points) to get you back in the stands for every game, every sport (soon) to make great memories to last a lifetime.
Ohio State football: TreVeyon Henderson praises fellow RB Miyan Williams: 'We both are going to go off'
The storylines around Ohio State ahead of a highly-anticipated 2022 campaign are simple. Quarterback C.J. Stroud enters the season as a Heisman Trophy favorite thanks to the return of his favorite target, all-world wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Star running back TreVeyon Henderson is the unquestioned starter and looks to build off a record-breaking freshman campaign as a complement to Ohio State’s explosive passing attack. Except Henderson does not view himself as the unquestioned starter. Instead, he believes that Ohio State has two starting running backs thanks to the offseason transformation of Miyan Williams.
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
Students gather outside Ohio Union, seek Ohio State’s acknowledgment of Donovan Lewis’ death and end of ties with CPD
One of the protest’s leader, Devin Smith, a fourth-year in personalized study, speaks to the crowd in front of Bricker Hall during a Sept. 2 protest following the death of Donovan Lewis. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
Carie Starr realizes her dream at Cherokee Valley Bison Ranch
THORNVILLE, Ohio — In 2005, Carie Starr had a life-changing meal. At that time, she was living on 25 acres of her family’s land, in Thornville, Ohio. Her grandparents originally owned that land as part of their 160-acre farm. They enjoyed harness racing and had most of the farm in hay production. They also kept a few other animals, like goats and cattle, over the years. Starr grew up around the farm and her grandparents, but never had any plans to be a farmer.
