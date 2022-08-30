ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTNH

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Waterbury bar

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead from a shooting at a Waterbury bar and two others have been injured. Police say they were called to Lit Ultra Lounge at 483 West Main Street at 1:55 a.m. for a shooting. There they found a person inside the bar that had been shot and learned […]
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday

WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Multiple storm grates stolen out of Hamden: Police

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after multiple storm gates were stolen out of Hamden in the past few weeks. The thefts occurred at various locations throughout the town and often on isolated streets, police said. Hamden police say the thefts create a serious hazard to anyone walking or driving near the basins and […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Motorcyclist critically injured in Southington accident

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainville man has been critically injured when his motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Queen Street in Southington early Saturday morning. Police say 31 year old John Reardon was riding his motorcycle north on Queen St. when just after 2 a.m. he collided with a southbound vehicle, being driven by […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden man gets 18 months in fatal Ansonia crash

DERBY — A Hamden man was sentenced to serve a year and a half behind bars this summer in connection to a 2018 crash in Ansonia that killed a 78-year-old man. But as one of the victim’s children said this week, no amount of jail time could truly compensate — especially in light of what happened after the crash.
ANSONIA, CT
Register Citizen

State police: Five injured in fiery crash on Merritt Parkway in Trumbull

TRUMBULL — Five people were hospitalized after a car hit the guardrail, traveled onto an embankment and caught fire on the Merritt Parkway in Trumbull early Saturday, according to state police. The crash occurred north of Exit 48 on the northbound side of the Merritt soon before 2:30 a.m.,...
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Police investigate death of man after trooper's stun gun use

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police are investigating a man's death four days after a state trooper shot him with a stun gun, authorities said Friday. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Aug. 28, according to an obituary prepared by his family. A memorial service was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
HEBRON, CT
Register Citizen

Police investigate string of vehicular smash-and-grabs in Southbury

SOUTHBURY — Police are investigating a string of recent vehicle smash-and-grabs in town that they say might be linked. Since Aug. 24, the windows of at least three unoccupied vehicles were smashed in order to gain entry and steal items left inside, according to Southbury police. Given the similar...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Simsbury High School security guard struck by driver fleeing police

SIMSBURY — A security guard at Simsbury High School was struck by a car driven by a student’s parent Friday, according to police. Officers were at the school “anticipating the arrival of a parent who was upset about an incident that involved his child” after school Friday, Police Chief Nicholas Boulter and Superintendent Matt Curtis said in a letter to the community.
SIMSBURY, CT
WTNH

Trooper rescues dog found wandering on I-84 in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are searching for the owner of a dog that was found on a highway on Friday morning. State police received 911 calls about a dog found on I-84 in Cheshire between exits 26 and 27. Trooper Stella from Troop A arrived on the scene and was able to […]
CHESHIRE, CT
FOX 61

2 teens injured in Manchester shooting, pedestrian crash: Police

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Two Manchester teens are recovering after police said one was struck by gunfire and another struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Manchester officers were called to Dougherty Street around 9 p.m. on a report that a 15-year-old male was shot in his upper right arm. The shooting happened on Dougherty Street and McKee Street, according to police.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Armed robbery at Norwich convenience store

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – An armed robbery at a Norwich convenience store is under investigation by police. Police say they were alerted to Friday’s robbery at Mak’s convenience store on Boswell Avenue by a 911 call from the store’s clerk. The clerk reported that a male with a gun demanded and stole cash from the […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Homicide suspect’s $1M bond revoked after new arrest

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a New Haven man on Wednesday for attempting to flee the scene of a crime in Bridgeport, as well as multiple weapons and motor vehicle violations. Police said they stopped a silver Ford Taurus bearing a paper registration plate for the violations on Route 8 North near Exit #3. […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT

