Read full article on original website
Related
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Waterbury bar
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead from a shooting at a Waterbury bar and two others have been injured. Police say they were called to Lit Ultra Lounge at 483 West Main Street at 1:55 a.m. for a shooting. There they found a person inside the bar that had been shot and learned […]
Eyewitness News
Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Five teenagers from New Britain were involved in a car accident on Sunday, one sustaining a serious injury. Driver Vincente Pablo Estrada was in the left lane of Route 72 when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail on the left shoulder.
NewsTimes
Danbury police: Waterbury woman allegedly threatened man at gunpoint in ‘road rage’ incident
DANBURY — A Waterbury woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening to kill a man during a “road rage” incident, according to police. Danielle Barnaby, 43, of Wood Street, was charged with threatening, reckless endangerment and breach of peace, Sgt. John Krupinsky said in an email. Officers...
Register Citizen
Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday
WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multiple storm grates stolen out of Hamden: Police
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after multiple storm gates were stolen out of Hamden in the past few weeks. The thefts occurred at various locations throughout the town and often on isolated streets, police said. Hamden police say the thefts create a serious hazard to anyone walking or driving near the basins and […]
Motorcyclist critically injured in Southington accident
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainville man has been critically injured when his motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Queen Street in Southington early Saturday morning. Police say 31 year old John Reardon was riding his motorcycle north on Queen St. when just after 2 a.m. he collided with a southbound vehicle, being driven by […]
Reckless Driver Going 110 MPH Nabbed After I-84 Pursuit Ends In Tolland, Police Say
A Connecticut man is facing charges for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident before leading police on a high-speed highway chase that topped 100 miles per hour. The ordeal began at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, July 10, when Massachusetts State Police in Worcester County attempted to stop a Nissan Altima in the town of Charlton.
Register Citizen
Hamden man gets 18 months in fatal Ansonia crash
DERBY — A Hamden man was sentenced to serve a year and a half behind bars this summer in connection to a 2018 crash in Ansonia that killed a 78-year-old man. But as one of the victim’s children said this week, no amount of jail time could truly compensate — especially in light of what happened after the crash.
Register Citizen
State police: Five injured in fiery crash on Merritt Parkway in Trumbull
TRUMBULL — Five people were hospitalized after a car hit the guardrail, traveled onto an embankment and caught fire on the Merritt Parkway in Trumbull early Saturday, according to state police. The crash occurred north of Exit 48 on the northbound side of the Merritt soon before 2:30 a.m.,...
Police: Several seriously injured in fiery car accident in Trumbull
Connecticut State Police say several people were seriously injured after a car crashed and caught fire in Trumbull.
Register Citizen
Police investigate death of man after trooper's stun gun use
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police are investigating a man's death four days after a state trooper shot him with a stun gun, authorities said Friday. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Aug. 28, according to an obituary prepared by his family. A memorial service was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
Register Citizen
Police investigate string of vehicular smash-and-grabs in Southbury
SOUTHBURY — Police are investigating a string of recent vehicle smash-and-grabs in town that they say might be linked. Since Aug. 24, the windows of at least three unoccupied vehicles were smashed in order to gain entry and steal items left inside, according to Southbury police. Given the similar...
Register Citizen
Police: Simsbury High School security guard struck by driver fleeing police
SIMSBURY — A security guard at Simsbury High School was struck by a car driven by a student’s parent Friday, according to police. Officers were at the school “anticipating the arrival of a parent who was upset about an incident that involved his child” after school Friday, Police Chief Nicholas Boulter and Superintendent Matt Curtis said in a letter to the community.
Register Citizen
Mass. man drove intoxicated in Windsor with loaded handgun in car, CT State Police say
WINDSOR — Troopers found a loaded firearm with an allegedly intoxicated driver on Interstate 91 in Windsor, according to Connecticut State Police. The driver, identified as Steven Roche, 28, of Springfield, Mass., was charged with several offenses related to the incident. At around 12:15 a.m. Friday, state police were...
Trooper rescues dog found wandering on I-84 in Cheshire
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are searching for the owner of a dog that was found on a highway on Friday morning. State police received 911 calls about a dog found on I-84 in Cheshire between exits 26 and 27. Trooper Stella from Troop A arrived on the scene and was able to […]
2 teens injured in Manchester shooting, pedestrian crash: Police
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Two Manchester teens are recovering after police said one was struck by gunfire and another struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Manchester officers were called to Dougherty Street around 9 p.m. on a report that a 15-year-old male was shot in his upper right arm. The shooting happened on Dougherty Street and McKee Street, according to police.
Armed robbery at Norwich convenience store
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – An armed robbery at a Norwich convenience store is under investigation by police. Police say they were alerted to Friday’s robbery at Mak’s convenience store on Boswell Avenue by a 911 call from the store’s clerk. The clerk reported that a male with a gun demanded and stole cash from the […]
Serious Injuries Reported After Fiery Merritt Parkway Crash In Trumbull
Several serious injuries were reported after a fiery single-vehicle crash on a stretch of the Merritt Parkway. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 on the northbound side of Route 15 in the Town of Trumbull. Upon arriving, Connecticut State Police troopers observed a 2017 Ford Fusion facing the...
Register Citizen
Police: Manchester man, 44, charged with shooting teen, hitting another with car
MANCHESTER — A local man who police said shot a 15-year-old boy and drove into a 17-year-old Thursday night was held on $1 million bond after his arrest on felony assault charges. Jamie Garcia, 44, of Dougherty Street, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and three counts of...
Homicide suspect’s $1M bond revoked after new arrest
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a New Haven man on Wednesday for attempting to flee the scene of a crime in Bridgeport, as well as multiple weapons and motor vehicle violations. Police said they stopped a silver Ford Taurus bearing a paper registration plate for the violations on Route 8 North near Exit #3. […]
Comments / 0