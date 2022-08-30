Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
US Open under heat as Serena Williams montages claimed ‘disrespectful’
Editor’s note (11 p.m. ET): Williams lost to Tomljanović on Friday night. She was interviewed about her legacy before Tomljanović did the traditional winner’s interview at center court. Every match Serena Williams has played at the 2022 U.S. Open has included a pre-match montage of the...
Anett Kontaveit leaves her press conference in tears after Serena Williams US Open loss and admits the raucous Arthur Ashe crowd was 'very difficult'... as the Estonian journalist who asked the last question insists 'it wasn't my intention'
Annett Kontaveit left her media obligations with tears in her eyes following the second-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night. The Estonian world No. 2 couldn't contain her emotions any longer, beginning to cry when asked a question by a reporter in her native tongue.
BBC
US Open: Daniil Medvedev to face Nick Kyrgios in New York night session
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev says fans can expect the unexpected when he meets fellow...
BBC
US Open: Cameron Norrie ignores Holger Rune complaints to reach fourth round
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. British number one Cameron Norrie reached the US Open fourth round for the first...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis: Hosts continue perfect La Liga start
Real Madrid continued their perfect start to the new La Liga season by inflicting a first league defeat of the campaign on Real Betis. Vinicius Jr's sublime early finish was cancelled out 11 minutes later by Betis midfielder Sergio Canales. Karim Benzema had an effort cleared off the line before...
Comments / 0