Go To The Movies For Just $3 On Saturday At These San Diego Theaters
Saturday, September 3 is National Cinema Day and these local theaters are celebrating with massively discounted admission.
Saturday, September 3 is National Cinema Day and these local theaters are celebrating with massively discounted admission.
San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.https://kogo.iheart.com
Comments / 0