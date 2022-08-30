History Center to collect recipes for keepsake cookbook

Nothing can bring people together quite like food and storytelling. The Steele County Historical Society is planning to gather recipes and stories from around the community and combine them into a cookbook titled “A Taste of History.”

MaryAnne Higgins, tour and events manager at the Steele County Historical Society, said this is the first time they have done something like this and were inspired by a similar cookbook one of the social committee volunteers brought to a meeting. Higgins felt taking the concept of the cookbook and adding local, historical stories to feature alongside the recipes would make for a great keepsake for community members, while also being relevant to the History Center.

“The whole thing is about sharing recipes and stories that make our lives meaningful,” Higgins said. “We want to combine special family recipes from local residents and the stories behind the recipes to share with the community.”

The story supplied with the recipe can be anything from a fond memory around the dinner table to how the recipe came to be a staple in the family — or whatever story is heartfelt and meaningful to bring people together.

Jean Krause has volunteered at the History Center for many years and plans to submit multiple of her favorite recipes for the cookbook in the different categories.

“One that I plan to submit is a Danish pastry,” she said. “I’m not Danish, but I had a friend who has passed away now. She gave me the recipe because she knew I liked to try different things, and it’s easy and fun.”

Krause said she enjoys cooking and baking a variety of different things, both for herself and others.

“I make a lot of different things from the pastries to beet pickles, which is a recipe I got from the Sons of Norway. I really just like to give them away for people to enjoy. I hope they they like them, they say they do,” she laughed.

She went on to say not all of the recipes she plans to share have a deep family connection, but are a collection of recipes that she has gathered from friends in the community that are easy for culinary artists of all skill levels to try at home and make their own memories together.

The Historical Society will be collecting recipes until Dec. 31, with the hopes of having the book published and ready to sell at the History Center by Mother’s Day. Forms to submit a recipe are available at the History Center or online.