The challenges the logistics industry faces in the United States — including driver shortages, supply chain issues, and safety and compliance — are global issues as well. “Trucking is a fundamental part of global logistics and distribution and the global supply chain — even more these days than 20 years ago with the explosion of online shopping and last-mile delivery,” said Jon Routledge, vice president and general manager of consumer services at Bestpass. “Vehicles form a large part of our day-to-day now more than any other time in history. Even during the pandemic, the trucking industry kept things moving with vital supplies like food and consumables. But this isn’t specific to the U.S.”

