This Labor Day weekend is likely to be a busy one, so make sure to plan ahead if you’re hoping to hit the roads. Mary Maguire, director of public and legislative affairs for AAA Northeast, said 31 percent of respondents to their informal regional survey plan to travel for Labor Day weekend. 49 percent of respondents plan not to travel and 20 percent were undecided. 70 percent surveyed said inflation was a factor in formulating their travel plans.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO