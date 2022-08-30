ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubious endorsement claims cloud Devaney's push for Governor's Council

When Governor’s Councilor Marilyn Petitto Devaney made her closing pitch at a recent League of Women Voters candidate forum, she began by touting the endorsements she’s received as she seeks a thirteenth term. “Among those standing with me: Congressman Jim McGovern,” Devaney said, kicking off a 30-second rundown...
wgbh.org

Gas prices fall as Labor Day travel begins

This Labor Day weekend is likely to be a busy one, so make sure to plan ahead if you’re hoping to hit the roads. Mary Maguire, director of public and legislative affairs for AAA Northeast, said 31 percent of respondents to their informal regional survey plan to travel for Labor Day weekend. 49 percent of respondents plan not to travel and 20 percent were undecided. 70 percent surveyed said inflation was a factor in formulating their travel plans.
