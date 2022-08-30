Read full article on original website
Related
wgbh.org
New poll shows races for Massachusetts attorney general, auditor are dead heats
A new UMass Amherst/WCVB poll conducted by YouGov shows that a sharp divide has formed in this year's Democratic primary contests, with some races boasting a clear favorite and others too close to call as the September 6 primary approaches. Attorney General Maura Healey leads by a wide margin in...
wgbh.org
Dubious endorsement claims cloud Devaney's push for Governor's Council
When Governor’s Councilor Marilyn Petitto Devaney made her closing pitch at a recent League of Women Voters candidate forum, she began by touting the endorsements she’s received as she seeks a thirteenth term. “Among those standing with me: Congressman Jim McGovern,” Devaney said, kicking off a 30-second rundown...
wgbh.org
Gas prices fall as Labor Day travel begins
This Labor Day weekend is likely to be a busy one, so make sure to plan ahead if you’re hoping to hit the roads. Mary Maguire, director of public and legislative affairs for AAA Northeast, said 31 percent of respondents to their informal regional survey plan to travel for Labor Day weekend. 49 percent of respondents plan not to travel and 20 percent were undecided. 70 percent surveyed said inflation was a factor in formulating their travel plans.
Comments / 1