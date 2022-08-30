Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State troopers report no serious injuries after a school bus with students inside went into a ditch Thursday. Troopers on Prince of Wales were notified Thursday morning at 7:20 of a school bus that had gone off the roadway and into the ditch at 12-mile Klawock-Hollis Hwy. It was reported that approximately 17 students were on board.

