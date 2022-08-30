Read full article on original website
New public hours for Juneau Cash and Sales Tax Offices
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Starting September 19, the City and Borough of Juneau's Cash Office and Sales Tax Office in City Hall will limit public in-person service hours to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice. CBJ said the Finance Department is facing significant staffing shortages.
SHI Fall lecture series to open with Ernestine Hayes
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute will sponsor a lecture on Thursday next week, as part of its new fall series on a wide variety of topics beginning with award-winning author and professor Ernestine Hayes. In her talk, An Alaska Native Memoir: Our Lives are Stories Telling Themselves, Hayes...
Juneau hospice provider appeals to city for financial help
Juneau’s only hospice and home care provider says it can’t sustain its services alone. Catholic Community Services has been seeking a partner to shore up the program since mid-summer. CCS Executive Director Erin Walker-Tolles says that’s because the cost of labor has about doubled due to demand.
CCTHITA announces emergency communications system for tribal members
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is now working with Everbridge, a leader in critical communications, to provide tribal citizens with emergency communication before, during and after a critical event. According to a press release, the Everbridge emergency notification system...
NOTN 9-2 AM
Sarah Palin has called on her Republican opponent, Nick Begich, to withdraw from the race for Alaska’s at-large congressional seat. A Kake man has died after Alaska State Troopers say he drowned in Boot Lake. The registration deadline to vote in the CBJ Municipal election this October is coming...
Search for a new chancellor at UAS is underway
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Earlier this year, University of Alaska Southeast Chancellor Karen Carey announced that she would be retiring at the end of the academic year, June 30. A nine-member search committee has been appointed to recruit the next UAS chancellor, and today the committee made public the position profile, candidate attributes, and search timeline.
JPD Officer Jim Quinto is retiring after a 25-year career in law enforcement
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Police Department held a retirement party for officer Jim Quinto on Friday. During Quinto's 25-year career, he served many different roles within the department. He was a field training officer training new police officers. Quinto was one of the first certified drug recognition experts in...
Deadline to register to vote in CBJ election is this week
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The registration deadline to vote in the City and Borough of Juneau municipal election this October is coming up. Deputy City Manager Robert Barr spoke about it to News of the North on Thursday. "We're actually getting really close to the last day to get registered...
More heavy rains expected for Juneau, in an already record-breaking wet year
Headed into Labor Day weekend, the National Weather Service is predicting multiple heavy rain events. National Weather Service Meteorologist Edward Liske says the system will start up near Yakutat and reach Juneau on Friday. The heaviest rainfall in Juneau is expected Friday and Saturday. “It looks like we’re looking at...
Palmer, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Juneau-Douglas High School football team will have a game with Colony High School on September 02, 2022, 20:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
No injuries reported in school bus crash on Prince of Wales
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State troopers report no serious injuries after a school bus with students inside went into a ditch Thursday. Troopers on Prince of Wales were notified Thursday morning at 7:20 of a school bus that had gone off the roadway and into the ditch at 12-mile Klawock-Hollis Hwy. It was reported that approximately 17 students were on board.
