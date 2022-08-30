ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, September 8

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County. 57-year-old William Gimse was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the speed limit. Gimse was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway Patrol investigates non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed it is investigating a non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe County. Early Saturday morning, Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control was requested to work a non-fatal officer-involved shooting by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Troop B information officer Justin Dunn confirmed the shooting involved a The post Highway Patrol investigates non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Iowa man charged in officer-involved shooting in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified Austin Leigh, 41, of Iowa as the suspect shot by a Monroe County deputy Saturday morning. The patrol's Troop B information officer Justin Dunn said the Monroe County Sheriff's Office asked the patrol to investigate the shooting. Dunn said it happened in a residential area The post Iowa man charged in officer-involved shooting in Monroe County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
KBOE Radio

OTTUMWA POLICE INVESTIGATING TRAILER THEFT

OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Police Department reports that yesterday morning at around 7am, the department was contacted regarding some stolen semi-trailers from JBS. Preliminary investigation suggests that a semi was stolen from the area of JBS. That semi was utilized in the theft of three semi-trailers that contained pork products ready to be distributed.
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Iowa man arrested after officer-involved shooting in northeast Missouri

NEAR PARIS, Missouri — A western Iowa man is in custody following an officer involved shooting in Monroe County, Missouri. The shooting was reported just after 12:44 a.m. Saturday on Highway 15, south of Paris, Missouri. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control...
PARIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Moberly police arrest man accused in recent thefts from vehicles

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Moberly police officers recovered stolen property Tuesday while investigating thefts from vehicles. Police said officers identified 33-year-old Dustin Wheeler, of Moberly, as a suspect during the investigation. Wheeler was arrested at a home in the 400 block of E. Rollins Street around 5:45 p.m. on a no bond parole absconder warrant, according The post Moberly police arrest man accused in recent thefts from vehicles appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MOBERLY, MO
kchi.com

Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested

An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
KMZU

La Plata resident seriously injured Sunday

A La Plata resident, Paul Walker, 76, was seriously injured after a two car accident on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred when Walker attempted to turn at the intersection of route H and Missouri Highway 11 four miles south of Kirksville and struck a pickup driven by Jeffrey Sewell. Sewell, 49, received minor injuries.
LA PLATA, MO
kttn.com

Fire destroys storage shed in Chillicothe

Fire late Friday afternoon destroyed a storage shed and its contents at 730 Commercial Street in Chillicothe. Chillicothe Fire Department Lieutenant Andy Vaughn reports the owner had mowed the yard a short time before the fire was noticed and a possible cause was the mower, which was in the northwest corner of the structure.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Troopers say Chillicothe driver died in wrong-way crash

Emergency crews responded to a head on crash involving a Chillicothe driver in Livingston County Thursday night. The incident was said to be a mile West of Utica on Highway 36, near Apple Orchard Hill. Highway patrol says Michael Wiggins, 64, was driving east in the westbound lanes, and collided...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death investigation reveals Moberly woman struck by vehicle, killed on I-70

A Moberly woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning along Interstate 70, according to a crash report from the highway patrol. Belinda Hendricks, 29, was standing in the eastbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. when she was struck by a Toyota Prius, driven by Sedalia resident Inocente Prisciliano, the report said.
MOBERLY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Woman Arrested In Daviess County

A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers early this morning in Daviess County. At about 12:35 am, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Raychell A Vandenberg of Chillicothe for alleged DWI – prior offender, No valid license, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

One person dies in crash on Route H in Shelby County

In northeast Missouri’s Shelby County, one person was killed and another injured when a truck overturned on a lettered route on Thursday afternoon three miles south of Leonard, Missouri. Sixty-year-old Curtis Brazel of Brashear was pronounced dead at the scene by acting Macon County Coroner Gary Milner. His passenger,...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Caldwell County Judge & Prosecutor Assigned Chillicothe Officer’s Case

A special Prosecutor and a Judge from outside Livingston county have been assigned to handle the case against Chillicothe Police Office Joshua Charlton. Charlton was arrested by State Troopers Friday in Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault. Livingston county Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren requested a Special Prosecutor for the case. The...
CHILLICOTHE, MO

