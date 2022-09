All are invited to celebrate Burien’s LatinX Culture & Heritage with dancing, shopping, live music and more at the B-Town Fiesta on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

This free family event will run from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. at Town Square Park.

More info here: https://www.discoverburien.org/event-calendar/b-town-fiesta-2022

SPONSORSHIPS AVAILABLE

Want to have a booth or sponsor this event? Click here for info.