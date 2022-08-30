Read full article on original website
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online RelationshipLarry LeaseDallas, TX
American Airlines Picket at Headquarters over Scheduling MattersLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Here are the candidates running in November general elections in the Bellaire, Meyerland, West University area
General elections for Congress, the Texas Senate and the Texas House of Representatives will be held Nov. 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The November general election is approaching, and the deadline for candidates to file for a place on the ballot passed Aug. 22. Below are the candidates running in the...
Harris County votes to file lawsuit against Texas over 'defunding' law enforcement allegations
The issue that caused these accusations has to do with rollover funds. But the proposed budget does provide more money to all Harris County law enforcement entities.
newcivilengineer.com
Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute
TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
News Channel 25
A conservative school district and Texas lawmaker try to outmaneuver efforts to subvert 'In God We Trust' law
"A conservative school district and Texas lawmaker try to outmaneuver efforts to subvert “In God We Trust” law" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over 'In God We Trust' signs
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas school districts that accepted donated signs with the nation's motto, 'In God We Trust,' to display in their schools could soon be hit with lawsuits.A group of parents sent cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll, and Grapevine-Colleyville school districts on Friday.They want the signs taken down immediately because they say they aren't in compliance with the law.Patriot Mobile, a self-described conservative, Christian business, donated the signs in question to the North Texas school districts.The districts accepted them because of a new law that went into effect in Texas last year, requiring schools...
worldpipelines.com
C.H.M. Construction digging track trenching for water infrastructure projects
“If it involves digging dirt, we do it,” is the way Dakota Lunsford responds when asked what his company C.H.M. Construction LLC (CHM) does. Right now, in Parker County, Texas, outside of Fort Worth, that’s an excellent business to be in. Communities like Azle and Weatherford are in the middle of a housing development boom. Builders can’t put them up fast enough. Before the first board is framed, underground infrastructure must be installed, which happens to involve digging dirt, CHM’s specialty.
Texas adds Chicago to list of cities its sending buses of migrants, Gov. Abbott announces
CHICAGO — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced the state has started sending charter buses of migrants from the Texas border to Chicago, joining Washington D.C. and New York City as drop-off points. Since April, when Abbott announced the state's plan, there have been between 8,000 to 9,000...
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
CBS News
A Flood Advisory is in place in Tarrant and Denton Counties
First Alert Weather Update: Heavy rain is falling across portions of the DFW Metroplex. A Flood Advisory has been issued in Tarrant and Denton Counties.
A Texas law banning new transmission companies may violate the US Constitution
AUSTIN, Texas — A 2019 Texas law regulating electricity transmission projects may violate the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause, a federal ruling shows. NextEra Energy sued Texas following a 2019 law that banned new transmission companies in the state. Transmission lines send power across long distances. It’s how distant power...
KTSA
Texas Gov. Abbott announces 10-year, $85 billion transportation plan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program. The project entails a 10-year roadway construction plan that comes with a price tag of $85 billion. “The State of Texas is working to...
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
Governor Abbott has Spent $12 Million of Your Dollars to Bus Migrants Out of Texas
Border Patrol is encountering a large number of migrants as they cross the U.S. - Mexican border. Border security is a Federal responsibility, but Texas has spent nearly $4 billion under Austin's Governor Greg Abbott on the Texas Border Patrol and busing migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City.
Parents send cease-and-desist letters over 'In God We Trust' signs, saying they're not compliant with state law
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Parents in several Tarrant County school districts served legal notices telling the districts to take down "In God We Trust" signs that allegedly violate state law and replace them with ones that are compliant, including signs with rainbow designs and Arabic writing. The parents sent cease-and-desist...
'I don't think we're prepared': Texas' heat index may reach 125 degrees over next 30 years
We endure high temps every year, and somehow we're still not used to them. "If it's going to rise by that much, I don't think we're prepared," one Texas mayor said.
Major drought improvement for Central Texas
Major drought improvement for Central Texas with latest drought monitor update.
Late Grapevine Colleyville school district teacher makes largest donation in Grapevine history
Beverly Dolores Roberts Horton live in Grapevine for more than 62 years and an educator with GCISD for more than 20 years, where she taught elementary school, art, physical education science and health.
KWTX
Two Central Texas counties have lifted their burn ban after substantial rainfall over the week
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County and Bosque County are the first two in the area to lift their burn bans that went into effect back in June, this year. Bosque County lifted their ban on Monday while Bell County lifted their ban on Wednesday. Now that outdoor burning is...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
