Browns cut QB Josh Rosen after one month as sad career arc continues

Josh Rosen’s short-lived stay in Cleveland is coming to an end.

The former first-round pick has been cut by the Browns, per reports, a little over a month after he signed with the team .

The Browns — and the rest of the NFL — are trimming their roster to 53 players ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, with apparent plans to carry three quarterbacks.

Cleveland’s starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, has been placed on the suspended list as of Tuesday afternoon, as he begins his 11-game suspension following allegations of sexual misconduct. Jacoby Brissett is expected to start in Watson’s absence with Josh Dobbs likely to settle into the backup role, per Pro Football Talk .

Josh Rosen plays for the Browns on August 21, 2022. Getty Images

Josh Rosen plays for the Falcons in November 2021. Getty Images

A former UCLA product, Rosen was selected 10th overall by the Cardinals in the 2018 NFL Draft. Upon being selected after fellow quarterbacks in his draft class — Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen — Rosen infamously said: “Nine mistakes were made ahead of me. And I will make sure over the next decade or so that they will know that they made a mistake.”

Rosen only lasted a season with the Cardinals before he was traded to the Dolphins in 2019 to make way for Arizona to draft Kyler Murray. Since then, the 25-year-old quarterback has bounced around the league, landing with the Buccaneers, 49ers, Falcons and now the Browns.

Rosen has appeared in 24 regular-season games, throwing for 2,864 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.