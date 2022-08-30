Read full article on original website
UTC students, activists call for change to school's minimum wage at rally Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UTC students and activists pushed for change to the school's minimum wage at a rally Thursday. The rally was held by the UTC United Campus Workers who hope to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The United Campus Workers say they spoke with school...
Student Athlete Spotlight: Andy Antangana
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 1st, 2022 goes to Andy Antangana. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
New era in Hamilton County begins as elected leaders sworn in Thursday morning
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Hamilton County turned the page in its leadership Thursday morning, as those who voters chose in last month's election are sworn in Thursday morning. Two historic elections: Weston Wamp becoming the youngest mayor in Hamilton County history and his sister Coty becoming the county's...
"It is changing lives:" A look at the success rate of Chattanooga's EMPACT program
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In just a few short weeks 8 students from Chattanooga’s EMPACT program will be walking across the stage at graduation. And in honor of its third cohort, we’re looking back at the program’s success rate. This is the start of a whole new...
Football game sparks friendly rivalry between Cleveland and Bradley County mayor
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — It's a battle for bragging rights going back decades: Bradley Central vs Cleveland. The highly anticipated game sparked a friendly rivalry between the Bradley County and Cleveland mayors. The first shot was fired on Facebook by Bradley County Mayor Gary Davis, who shared photos of...
Missing Marion County woman
MARION COUNTY, Tn. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to police, 44-year-old Stacy Crawford has been missing since August 9, 2022. She is 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Crawford is believed to have gone...
Meigs County man charged with raping child
DECATUR, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Meigs County is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl. Deputies arrested Jim Sherrill and booked him on Wednesday. An affidavit we obtained says the victim told investigators she lived with Sherill before she turned 12, and had recently moved out of his home on Highway 58 in Decatur.
2022 Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show benefitting Walker County Full of Love
ROCK SPRINGS, Ga. — Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson and Deputy Bruce Coker discuss the upcoming 2022 Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show benefitting the Al Millard Memorial Stocking Walker County Full of Love. The event is Monday, September 5th at the Walker County Civic Center. Stay connected with...
Walker Valley vs Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — The Ooltewah Owls face down the Walker Valley Mustangs on the gridiron tonight.
117 jobs coming to McMinn County as Piedmont Lithium sets up shop
McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — 117 new jobs are coming to McMinn County, the state of Tennessee announced on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium plans to invest $582 million to build a lithium hydroxide processing, refining and manufacturing facility, according to Tennessee's Department of Economic and Community Development. Piedmont's facility will be...
Chattanooga Police: Driver hurt attempting to avoid gunfire near Brainerd shopping center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police are asking for the public's help to locate those responsible for opening fire at a busy Chattanooga strip mall about 5 p.m. Saturday near Brainerd Road and Greenway View Drive. Chattanooga resident Steve Vollman was sitting at the traffic light to turn left into Harbor...
Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
Two men shot in Chattanooga Saturday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a man showed up to an emergency room with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning. Approximately an hour later, police say a second male came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say both victims are expected to survive at this...
Morning Pointe talent show at Morning Pointe Senior Living
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Miranda Perez discusses the upcoming Morning Pointe talent show that raises funds for the Morning Pointe Foundation supporting clinical scholarships and education. Stay connected with Morning Pointe Senior Living.
North Murray vs Ridgeland
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Tennessee isn't the only state with high school football. Tonight we traveled across state lines into Georgia to see North Murray taking on Ridgeland. Watch our highlights above.
Carbon monoxide alarm reported on Scenic Mountain Way in Dunlap Thursday night
Dunlap, Tenn. — The Dunlap Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide fire Thursday night. Crews were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. to Scenic Mountain Way for a carbon monoxide alarm. Firefighters arrived and found that a propane-fueled hot water heater in a camper was malfunctioning. Firefighters turned off the...
Jaws and Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker playing at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Casey Phillips talks about two amazing features now playing at the IMAX theater, Jaws and Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker. Stay connected with Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater. 800-262-0695. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Catoosa Countians concerned CSX isn't keeping promise to clear up railroad crossing
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A railroad in Catoosa County continues to cause concern among parents with concrete piles causing issues for bus drivers. We followed up on this Friday to see if CSX upheld their promise to start work on removing them. School and County officials say there are...
Chatsworth, GA native Ladd McConkey scores twice as Georgia beats Oregon, 49-3
ATLANTA, Ga — Murray County's Ladd McConkey has a big day in Georgia's season opener. McConkey scored twice in the first half. The red-shirt sophomore receiver caught 5 passes for 78 yards, had one touchdown catch and a touchdown run. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett also shined throwing for 368...
Fall Food Truck Rally and Labor Day weekend fun at the Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s time for some Labor Day weekend fun at the Chattanooga Market! It’s time for the Fall Food Truck Rally, and they’ll be rounding up local food trucks for a Reggie White Street party! Known for "around the world" flavors, this event features everything from pizza, burgers and tacos to offerings from Spain, India, and Asia. And desserts will be getting some well-deserved attention. Fans can expect local ice cream, cupcakes and cake cups, gelato, local popsicles and funnel cakes A full list of participating food trucks can be found on ChattanoogaMarket.com. Experience some great local eats and treats, live music and your favorite Market vendors.
