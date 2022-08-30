Read full article on original website
Netflix's Unsettling New Series "Devil in Ohio" Draws Inspiration From Real Life
Netflix is, once again, exploring unsettling, thrilling themes, this time through its original limited series "Devil in Ohio." Based on the bestselling novel by Daria Polatin, who also serves as an executive producer, the upcoming series features "Bones" actor Emily Deschanel along with "Parenthood" actor Sam Jaeger and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star Madeleine Arthur.
Sophie Contemplates Her Future — and Past — in Exclusive Photos From "Surface" Finale
Sophie's exploration of her past has devastating consequences in the finale episode of Apple TV+'s new drama Surface, and now, she seems to be struggling with her future as the first season comes to a close. POPSUGAR has exclusive photos from the final installment of the freshman series' initial outing, including one showing a seemingly contemplative Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) in the bath. A second image features Sophie's husband James (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) alone, with San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge in the background.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Season 3 of Netflix's "Conversations With a Killer" Series Will Highlight Jeffrey Dahmer's Crimes
Netflix is set to spotlight the gruesome true crimes of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for the third installment of "Conversations With a Killer" and the streamer already has a premiere date. Season three, titled "The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes," will debut on Oct. 7, according to Netflix. The three-part documentary is not to be confused with Netflix's other project, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" from "American Horror Story"'s Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters.
Why Were Galadriel and Elrond Recast in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"?
When you tune into Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," you'll see some familiar characters, but not necessarily familiar faces. For this epic prequel series, beloved characters Elrond and Galadriel will be playing major parts in the story, but they won't be played by the actors you recognize.
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With Brad Pitt In Their Lengthy Custody Battle?. Sources told Life & Style, in its latest edition, that...
Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops
Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory
The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
The Shadow French Manicure Is a Dark, Trippy Twist on the Classic
What do you get when you combine your classic french manicure with the kind of dark, twisty optical illusion you'd only expect to see on Criss Angel's Mindfreak stage? Allow us to introduce you to the "shadow" french manicure, a moodier take on the comeback trend that's objectively more fun than watching someone pull a rabbit out of a hat.
Jodie Turner-Smith Wows in a Cutout Halter Slip Dress at Venice Film Festival
The 79th Venice Film Festival is currently underway, and the fashions are front and center. Filmmakers, actors, models, and pop stars have descended on the Venetian streets in Italy to celebrate the best in international cinematic excellence. Among those in attendance catching our attention is actress and Gucci muse Jodie Turner-Smith, who glided on the red carpet in a sleek lilac cutout slip dress by Et Ochs. She elevated the look with layered necklaces and a simple black clutch.
Another Hallmark Star May Be Done After This Christmas Movie Season: ‘How Many Firefighters Can I Play?’
With the Christmas movie season right around the corner, another Hallmark star could be done after their upcoming movie.
Morgoth's War of Wrath Has Major Implications For "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. When you start watching "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, there's one name you'll hear over and over: Morgoth. But if you're a casual Lord of the Rings fan, you might wonder who the mysterious villain — who's been vanquished before "The Rings of Power" begins — is. Here's the backstory you need to know and what it means for the series going forward.
King Viserys's Injury in "House of the Dragon" May Have Deeper Meaning, According to the Book
As "House of the Dragon" sets up the years-long conflict that will tear House Targaryen apart, there are already hints that the royal house is struggling to keep it together. The king, Viserys I, finds himself dealing with a nasty injury, and it could symbolize what's to come. King Viserys's...
Kim Kardashian Puts a Camo Twist on the Barbiecore Trend
Kim Kardashian and Balenciaga are a match made in heaven, with Kardashian recently named the face of the brand and strutting down the runway at Paris Haute Couture Week. Her most recent Balenciaga look, however, is a slight departure from her usual pantaleggings and catsuits. In an Instagram Reel, the Skims founder posted herself wearing a skintight one-shoulder minidress, highlighting her curves and showing off the pink-camo look from every angle. The print of the dress immediately brought to mind nostalgic "Cadet Kelly" vibes, but Kardashian felt the outfit looked more Mattel than Disney, writing, "Balenci Barbie 💕" in her caption.
Supermodel Nails Are Everywhere on the Venice Film Festival Red Carpet
In beauty, we're seeing the trend shift away from over-the-top statement manicures to minimalist nails, and the 2022 Venice Film Festival is proof of that. As the stars arrived on the red carpet in elaborate ensembles with their hair styled to the nines, we couldn't help but notice a theme among many of the manicures. Subtle yet classic supermodel nails were the look of choice for a handful of A-lister attendees.
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Are Filming a Christmas Movie Musical Together
We may just be rounding out the summer, but in Dollywood, the holidays are basically here. In preparation, NBC recently announced the newest guest stars in Dolly Parton's upcoming holiday movie, "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas," including the country legend's own goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. The network also cast Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams as additional guests, with Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and Angel Parker set to star alongside Parton.
Lindsay Lohan Continues Her Netflix Rom-Com Streak With "Irish Wish"
Lindsay Lohan is on a hot streak with Netflix. Days after the streamer confirmed the release date for the actor's highly anticipated holiday movie, "Falling For Christmas," the second part of her two-picture deal with the company has been revealed — and, of course, it's another rom-com! "Irish Wish," directed by Janeen Damian, stars Lohan as lead character Maddie, a bridesmaid for her best friend as the pal marries the love of Maddie's life (oof, what a twist). The film is Lohan's second rom-com with Netflix as part of their previously announced creative partnership.
The Insanely Cool Way Tessa Thompson Held Her Curls Back on the Red Carpet
When you're a superhero, you can't just use a regular elastic to hold your hair back — you need something a little more powerful, like jewelry. Take it from Tessa Thompson. On Aug. 31, the "Thor: Love and Thunder" actor stepped out for the opening ceremony of Venice Film Festival with a gorgeous auburn hair color and striking slicked-back curls. From the front, Thompson wore a diamond-covered chain as a choker, but from the back, you could see that the necklace actually held her hair back as well. "A choker hair tie will be all the rage," Lacy Redway, Thompson's hairstylist, wrote on Instagram. She explained that the "choker hair moment" is "becoming a signature" style for them.
Why Is Someone Being "Too Nice" Such a Turn Off?
Recently, I sat in a dark bar with a long-term, usually long-distance friend, catching up on one another's lives. As we sipped craft beers, she told me about her new office job, her new apartment, and of course, a new love interest — a man she had been friends with for many years, who'd recently turned into a potential romantic partner. I listened as she told me how they met, more about the longstanding friendship and his many good qualities, before she finally hesitated, then confided, "But . . . he's too nice."
