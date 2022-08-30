ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

8-year-old boy severely burned after trying to swing on a downed power line in Michigan

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
WARREN, Mich. — An 8-year-old boy was severely burned after trying to swing on a downed power line in Warren, Michigan on Tuesday morning, in an incident that also injured his brother and two police officers.

According to WDIV, Warren Police Department officers were called to an area just after 9 a.m. Tuesday after reports that a boy was clinging to a 4,800-volt live wire.

WPD told WDIV that the 8-year-old boy tried to swing from the wire that was hanging about 4 feet off the ground. His 10-year-old brother tried to help him off but got shocked. Two officers who tried to help were also shocked.

WPD Commissioner Bill Dwyer told WJBK that the boy was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Police said there were three children involved — two of them brothers. The 10-year-old brother was also taken to the hospital but is not in critical condition. Dwyer told WJBK that the third child was checked out and was not taken to the hospital.

WDIV said that the boy has severe burns.

No further information has been released.

