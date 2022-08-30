ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Join Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's paid fall internship program

By CL Staff
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUukB_0hbQOHK600

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay is now looking for paid editorial interns to join our team for the fall 2022 semester.

Covering everything from local news, food, music and arts, CL interns will work closely with our editorial staff learning how to report, write, fact check and interact with millions of Tampa Bay area residents and tourists.

Candidates must demonstrate excellent writing and critical thinking skills, and be enrolled in a program that will offer them credit for their internship. CL’s internship adheres to most college schedules, and runs for the fall, summer and spring semesters.

Working with CL is a great way to learn about the roles and responsibilities of alt-weeklies, and how we fit in a vast media landscape. Many of our former interns continue to work with CL as staff, contributors, and photographers.

If you think you'd thrive working in a fast-paced environment, please send a resume, two writing samples and any questions to rroa@cltampa.com .

The deadline for applications is Sept. 10, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Austin-based Torchy's Tacos is coming to Tampa Bay

If there's any sign that Tampa Bay is becoming Austin, it's Torchy's Tacos opening its first Florida location in St. Petersburg this winter. The fast-casual spot with self-described "damn good tacos" plans to occupy the space that formerly hosted Pollo Tropical at 2314 Tyrone Blvd. N adjacent to Tyrone Square Mall, according to the company's website. Another Florida location will open in Altamonte Springs.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
361
Followers
79
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy