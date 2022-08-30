Join Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's paid fall internship program

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay is now looking for paid editorial interns to join our team for the fall 2022 semester.



Covering everything from local news, food, music and arts, CL interns will work closely with our editorial staff learning how to report, write, fact check and interact with millions of Tampa Bay area residents and tourists.

Candidates must demonstrate excellent writing and critical thinking skills, and be enrolled in a program that will offer them credit for their internship. CL’s internship adheres to most college schedules, and runs for the fall, summer and spring semesters.

Working with CL is a great way to learn about the roles and responsibilities of alt-weeklies, and how we fit in a vast media landscape. Many of our former interns continue to work with CL as staff, contributors, and photographers.

If you think you'd thrive working in a fast-paced environment, please send a resume, two writing samples and any questions to rroa@cltampa.com .

The deadline for applications is Sept. 10, 2022