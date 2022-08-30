Rays put reliever Ryan Thompson on injured list, recall Ryan Yarbrough

The Rays placed reliever Ryan Thompson on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Saturday) due to right triceps inflammation. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

MIAMI — The Rays have given reliever Ryan Thompson two extended stretches of rest this month, with five, four and six days between appearances.

But it hasn’t seemed to cure what ails the side-arming right-hander, so now they will give him an extended break. Tampa Bay on Tuesday put Thompson on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Saturday) due to right triceps inflammation.

Lefty Ryan Yarbrough, who was optioned to Triple-A on Saturday, was recalled. Because of the injury situation, he is allowed to rejoin the team; otherwise, he would have had to spend 15 days in the minors.

Over Thompson’s last six appearances, going back to Aug. 9, he has allowed nine hits, a walk and four runs (three earned). He had allowed only four hits and a walk in his previous 15 outings, with no runs.

Yarbrough seemed somewhat a victim of circumstance, as he had a rough outing Friday in Boston, the Rays needed a fresh arm in the bullpen, and he was one of the few pitchers who had options to be sent down. Lefty Garrett Cleavinger was called up to take his place and pitched well in his Rays debut on Saturday.

Wendle happy to see ex-mates

Joey Wendle first had jokes.

If his former Rays teammates wanted to see him, he said, they should go over to the Marlins side of LoanDepot Park. And he used the word, “relationship,” to describe how he gets along with manager Kevin Cash, with whom he is always trading barbs.

But Wendle also had kind words and warm greetings for the players, coaches, athletic trainers, staff and manager he spent the previous four years with. He missed seeing them when the teams met in May at Tropicana Field due to an injury.

“It’ll be really good to see those guys,” Wendle said in the Marlins clubhouse Tuesday afternoon. “It wasn’t like a decade, but I spent four years there. I know all the staff and most of the guys, so it’ll be really good to see some of them and catch up a little bit. ... It’s a good group over there.”

With the Rays starting lefty ace Shane McClanahan, it wasn’t a sure thing Wendle would be in the lineup. He was cautiously happy that he was.

“I don’t know that anybody really looks forward to a matchup with McClanahan,” he said. “But why not? I’m here to play, and I want to be in the lineup every day.”

Wendle did say he had something planned for Cash: “I might have something up my sleeve. I don’t think it’s anything too good. But I might have something you’ll probably find out about.”

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.