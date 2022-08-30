ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays put reliever Ryan Thompson on injured list, recall Ryan Yarbrough

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUU95_0hbQNuGs00
The Rays placed reliever Ryan Thompson on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Saturday) due to right triceps inflammation. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

MIAMI — The Rays have given reliever Ryan Thompson two extended stretches of rest this month, with five, four and six days between appearances.

But it hasn’t seemed to cure what ails the side-arming right-hander, so now they will give him an extended break. Tampa Bay on Tuesday put Thompson on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Saturday) due to right triceps inflammation.

Lefty Ryan Yarbrough, who was optioned to Triple-A on Saturday, was recalled. Because of the injury situation, he is allowed to rejoin the team; otherwise, he would have had to spend 15 days in the minors.

Over Thompson’s last six appearances, going back to Aug. 9, he has allowed nine hits, a walk and four runs (three earned). He had allowed only four hits and a walk in his previous 15 outings, with no runs.

Yarbrough seemed somewhat a victim of circumstance, as he had a rough outing Friday in Boston, the Rays needed a fresh arm in the bullpen, and he was one of the few pitchers who had options to be sent down. Lefty Garrett Cleavinger was called up to take his place and pitched well in his Rays debut on Saturday.

Wendle happy to see ex-mates

Joey Wendle first had jokes.

If his former Rays teammates wanted to see him, he said, they should go over to the Marlins side of LoanDepot Park. And he used the word, “relationship,” to describe how he gets along with manager Kevin Cash, with whom he is always trading barbs.

But Wendle also had kind words and warm greetings for the players, coaches, athletic trainers, staff and manager he spent the previous four years with. He missed seeing them when the teams met in May at Tropicana Field due to an injury.

“It’ll be really good to see those guys,” Wendle said in the Marlins clubhouse Tuesday afternoon. “It wasn’t like a decade, but I spent four years there. I know all the staff and most of the guys, so it’ll be really good to see some of them and catch up a little bit. ... It’s a good group over there.”

With the Rays starting lefty ace Shane McClanahan, it wasn’t a sure thing Wendle would be in the lineup. He was cautiously happy that he was.

“I don’t know that anybody really looks forward to a matchup with McClanahan,” he said. “But why not? I’m here to play, and I want to be in the lineup every day.”

Wendle did say he had something planned for Cash: “I might have something up my sleeve. I don’t think it’s anything too good. But I might have something you’ll probably find out about.”

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Randy Arozarena focused on doing something special for Rays ... again

ST. PETERSBURG — Randy Arozarena has the ability to put on a show at any time. “On a given night, we know that he could be the most talented player on the field,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Speed, athleticism, power, excitement, the energy that he brings. He’s a special, special player for our game. I think he’s the type of player that fans come to the ballpark to see.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Joey Wendle
Tampa Bay Times

Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Marlins
Tampa Bay Times

High school football scores, Week 2 in Tampa Bay

Here’s how action went down with Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando county teams this week. Ocala Trinity Catholic 35, Clearwater Central Catholic 27. Northside Christian 21, Bradenton Saint Stephen’s 6. Osceola 50, Dunedin 3. Northeast 36, Clearwater 0. Riverview 54, Freedom 0. St. Augustine 48, Gibbs 12. Tampa...
HIGH SCHOOL
Tampa Bay Times

Rays add Jonathan Aranda, Matt Wisler as rosters expand

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays added hot-hitting rookie infielder Jonathan Aranda and veteran reliever Matt Wisler Thursday as rosters league-wide expanded from 26 to 28. Aranda, 24, hit .318 at Triple-A Durham with 18 homers, 85 RBIs and a .915 OPS. He will give the Rays a left-handed bat off the bench, another starting option at first base and the ability to play second, third and the corner outfield spots.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Put up or shut up time for the reeling Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG — Yankees manager Aaron Boone, on his pregame perch in the Tropicana Field visitors dugout, was asked about the mounting pressure his team is facing. How could the Yankees look like baseball’s version of Super Team — leading the American League East by a whopping 15 1/2 games on July 10 — only to see that once formidable advantage all but withered away on Labor Day weekend?
BRONX, NY
Tampa Bay Times

Man who hit and killed Pinellas deputy while driving drunk gets 35 years prison

The man who hit and killed a Pinellas deputy while driving drunk and speeding away from law enforcement was sentenced to 35 years in prison Friday. Law enforcement, reporters and family members crowded into a Pinellas courtroom Friday afternoon to watch as Robert Allen Holzaepfel, now 35, accepted a plea deal in connection with the death of 30-year-old Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Magli.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tampa Bay Times

Man struck by vehicle, killed in Palm Harbor

A Pinellas County man was killed early Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle while walking in or crossing Palm Harbor Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 44-year-old man was near Brevard Street just after 2 a.m. when he was struck by a sport utility vehicle traveling south and driven by a 34-year-old Pinellas County woman, troopers said. He died at the scene.
PALM HARBOR, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
75K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy