KSAT 12
SAPD responds to two shootings, 1 fatal, at the same apartment complex overnight
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police were called out to the same apartment complex twice in the same night for two shootings — one that resulted in death and the other that ended with a child and a teenager injured. The shootings happened at the Alamo Estates Apartment...
KSAT 12
Stabbing victim identified in case where suspect told police he ‘found the stairway to heaven’
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County medical examiner has identified a man who was stabbed to death while visiting someone in their North Side home. Victor Ochoa, 62, was killed early in the morning on Aug. 26 in a home in the 100 block of Englewood Drive. Police responded...
'All that matters is that she's home' | San Antonio family begs for return of missing 16-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO — Sitting in the front yard of Kathline Ann Lubin's home, her family speaks with members of the non-profit, Search and Support San Antonio. It is early in the afternoon as they try to come up with possible places to search. "It has been pure hell," Kathline's...
KSAT 12
Four men arrested for kidnapping teen for ransom on San Antonio’s Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four men on Wednesday who are accused of kidnapping a teenager for ransom. Froilan Guzman-Velasquez, 30, Erik Gonzales-Lopez, 18, Randy Lopez-Benitez, 23, and Hector Manue Lopez-Najera, 23, are charged with aggravated kidnapping. Each is being held in the Bexar County Jail on...
Badly beaten San Antonio boy finally laid to rest
SAN ANTONIO — More than six months ago, 12-year-old Danilo Coles died a tragic death in northwest San Antonio. In an arrest affidavit for an injury to a child case, police say evidence suggests the child was punished to death. Now, 208 days later, the boy is finally being...
KSAT 12
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Loop 1604 on far West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist in his 40s is dead after a vehicle crash on Loop 1604 early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Loop 1604 southbound, near West Military Drive on the city’s far West Side. According to police,...
'I am on duty, 24 hours a day': SAPD investigating case of potential police impersonation
SAN ANTONIO — A violent confrontation caught on camera this week has sparked questions over potential law enforcement impersonation. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department confirmed to KENS 5 they're searching for the man who can be seen grabbing the phone of a driver filming him, after implying he's an off-duty cop.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for missing 12-year-old, Help Us Find: Elias Gemma
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 12-year-old Elias Gemma. Elias was last seen on July 21, 2022 along the 1100 block of Menchaca St. near N. Zaramora. "In this case we do think that somebody knows where he is, he...
SAPD looking for missing teen girl
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen who has not been seen since Wednesday. 16-year-old Kathline Lubin was last seen in the 16000 block of Blanco Key. She is described as being 5'8", weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and red hair.
KSAT 12
Suspect sought in slaying of 19-year-old at June graduation party on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – The case of a 19-year-old fatally shot at a graduation party in June on the city’s far West Side remains open and San Antonio police say they can use some help in finding the person responsible. According to police, on June 19, Joshua Palma was...
KSAT 12
Police seek help in 2019 cold case of man shot, killed outside nightclub by gunman with high-powered rifle
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are still searching for the gunman responsible for a shooting that killed a man outside a nightclub three years ago. According to police, Anthony Donnell Clark was shot and killed on Sept. 1, 2019, outside Club Groove on...
KSAT 12
Woman, 8-year-old identified in murder-suicide on far Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has revealed the cause of death in an apparent murder-suicide involving a family on the far Southeast Side. The ME’s office said it looks like a mother strangled her 8-year-old daughter before stabbing herself on Tuesday in the 3900 block of Mickey Road.
KSAT 12
Woman hit, killed while crossing highway. Suspected drunken driver in custody, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck overnight and the driver of that truck was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failing to stop and render aid, police said. San Antonio police responded to a crash at about 1:34 a.m....
‘This bullet shot went through my youngest kid’s room’; Family concerned after multiple rounds fired into home
"I just rolled on the floor and was 'like somebody is shooting,'" said Francine, whose home was hit multiple times.
Austin Police Department: Man shot in both legs on South Congress
It happened in the 6400 block of South Congress Ave. around 8:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in both legs.
KTSA
Migrants being held captive in San Antonio motel recovering after captor hits them with a truck
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two migrants who were being held captive at a San Antonio motel are recovering after they were run over by their captors. It happened just before 5 P.M. Wednesday at Berg’s Mill Motel on South Presa. Four men, reported to be in their...
foxsanantonio.com
ON THE RUN: Deputies looking for man accused of assaulting woman in Northeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Alberto Marquez. Deputies were called out on July 4 to a home in Northeast Bexar County for a report of an assault. When they arrived, the victim told them that Marquez had been harassing her over the last few days and had assaulted her by hitting her several times with a closed fist on the back.
San Antonio man sentenced to 18 years prison for deadly hit-and-run
The victim's family waited nearly two years for this sentence.
foxsanantonio.com
Mother, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after killing her daughter in the back seat of a vehicle in a possible murder-suicide on Tuesday. The two bodies were found on the South Side of San Antonio when a man came home from work just before 5:30 p.m. and found her daughter dead in the back seat of a vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek new leads into who gunned down woman in East Side driveway in 2018
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs the community's help to identify the suspects responsible for a 24-year-old woman's death over four years ago. The deadly shooting happened around 4 a.m. on July 15, 2018 off Gorman near Nolan Street on the East Side. When police arrived on...
