Glenn County, CA

Cooling centers to open in Shasta County this weekend

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two places are opening as cooling centers over the holiday weekend in Shasta County as the heat wave continues. The Redding Library at 1100 Parkview Ave. and the Anderson Library at 3200 W. Center St. will be open Saturday through Monday. Each library will have outlets,...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat ahead

Today saw some “relief” from the heat as many places sat 5-10 degrees below temperatures recorded yesterday. However, even with “cooler” weather, many areas topped off around the 100 degree mark. This “heat relief” comes to an end today. Tonight the pattern begins to shift with lows bottoming out a little warmer than what was seen this morning with many areas in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A north breeze is expected to develop this evening, pulling the smoke from the fires in Siskiyou county into the valley, degrading our air quality.
ENVIRONMENT
Structure fire in Thermalito damages homes

THERMALITO, Calif. - A fire was reported in the Thermalito area near Oroville just before 6:30 Friday evening. It is called the Tehama Fire because it started in the 1400 block of Tehama Avenue in Thermalito. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit, two structures were damaged and some vehicles...
Mobile home damaged in fire at Kentwood Mobile Estates

CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters are putting out hot spots at the Kentwood Mobile Estates off of Henshaw Avenue Friday afternoon. Just before 4:45 p.m., smoke was coming from a mobile home that had major damage. CAL FIRE, Chico Fire Department, PG&E and medics are at the scene. The cause of...
More than 900 PG&E customers were without power in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - More than 900 PG&E customers in Oroville are without power Thursday afternoon. PG&E says the outage is affecting 932 customers in the area of Lincoln Street and Mitchell Avenue. Crews are at the scene as they said there is an issue with its equipment. A broken insulator...
Power restoresore to PG&E customers near Igo

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 7:25 p.m. According to Pacific Gas & Electric Company, power has been restored to the 353 customers east of Igo who experiences a power outage Thursday afternoon. --- 5:12 P.M. UPDATE - According to Pacific Gas & Electric, the outage is currently impacting 353 customers in...
1 arrested in Yuba City after an officer saw exposed handgun in car Friday

YUBA CITY, Calif. - The Yuba City Police Department says that a 17-year-old was arrested after an officer saw an exposed handgun in a car on Friday night. Officers pulled over a car after the driver ran a stop sign. When the driver was contacted, an officer saw four people inside and an exposed handgun with an extended magazine in the center console.
Game of the Week: River Valley at Chico

This week's Game of the Week was Chico High's home opener against River Valley. The Panthers scored 34 unanswered points in the first half, winning 47-6. This week's Game of the Week was Chico High's home opener against River Valley. The Panthers scored 34 unanswered points in the first half, winning 47-6.
1 suspect in custody following mass shooting in Chico

Chico Police said the suspect in custody is a juvenile and their identity will not be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Overnight shooting sends 5 people to hospital in Chico, 1 suspect in custody. Three of the gunshot victims have been treated and released from a nearby...
Teenage suspect in homeless camp murder to be tried as juvenile

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A teenage suspect in the murder of a homeless man at Chico’s Teichert Ponds will be tried as a juvenile, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the judge ruled that the now 17-year-old boy will remain in juvenile court for trial and disposition in connection to a deadly shooting nearly a year ago.
Butte College Football falls to Sequoias in season opener

OROVILLE, Calif. - College football is back in Butte County!. Butte College kicked off its 2022 season at home against the College of the Sequoias. The Roadrunners lost 39-33, despite outscoring the Giants in the second half. Butte didn't make last year's playoffs despite winning a share of the conference...
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Matt Kinoshita

Pleasant Valley Football ran all over Corning in its season opener, thanks to a handful of running backs. That includes Senior Matt Kinoshita, our scholar athlete of the week.
