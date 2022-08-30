ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Inspire: Liz Yates Horton – Helping others reach a fuller, richer life

By Alyssa Dearborn
Syracuse Woman Magazine
Syracuse Woman Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWtzp_0hbQNdVl00

When you have a neurological condition – such as Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, stroke, dizziness or concussion–finding the right care is essential for living a healthy life and retaining independence. Liz Yates Horton DPT, physical therapist and board-certified neurologic specialist, founded Engage Therapy and Wellness to improve the lives of those living with these conditions, providing physical, speech, and occupational therapies to patients.

“It has always been a dream of mine to help more individuals in the Syracuse area with Parkinson’s and other neurological conditions. I know firsthand how much a personalized therapy session can positively impact this population in improving their daily life.” Yates Horton said, “When COVID happened – I have two young kids and daycare closed – that is what got the ball rolling. Prior to COVID, I was teaching community-based exercise programs for individuals with Parkinson’s. When COVID happened, all of the gyms closed and I had this whole group of individuals who know that exercise is so important but didn’t have a place to exercise. So we all figured out Zoom to start an exercise group and I started running that.”

She started her online exercise program during the first week of lockdown and the group met three to four days per week. The program eventually evolved into Engage Therapy and Wellness, which offers physical, speech, and occupational therapies. As of right now, according to Yates Horton, the only other clinic in the Syracuse area that offers all three therapies is Upstate Medical University. Since opening the clinic, Engage has grown to include eight therapists to meet the needs of the community and has also received two Parkinson’s Foundation grants to help those who are newly diagnosed with Parkinson’s and those who have freezing of movement.

“All of our sessions are one-on-one and individualized for the clients that we’re working with.” Yates Horton said when asked about her practice’s methods, “Our strategies are well researched, and we tailor our exercises and our therapies to really meet the needs of the individual with whom we work.”

When asked how she determines an individual’s needs, she explained her practice’s process, replying, “When someone comes in, during that first meeting we do an in depth assessment where we will get a lot of information from the individual to get a better sense of what they may be having difficulties with, or what they would like to get back to, and what their goals are. Then from there, we will do very targeted assessments.”

The targeted assessments depend on the type of treatment the patient is seeking. For example, for physical therapy patients, assessment will focus on movement. Assessments for speech therapy will assess the patient’s voice, swallowing, and memory. And occupational therapy patients will be assessed based on daily life activities such as handwriting, getting dressed, and more.

“We take all of that information that we get both from the client and then from our assessment and then come up with an individualized plan.” she continued, “With that, we are communicating with our clients so that we’re both working towards the same goals.”

Just as she found a unique way to serve clients online, Yates Horton continues to find ways to connect with patients outside of their scheduled appointments. Through her practice’s blog, emailed newsletter, YouTube channel and social media, she is able to make a further impact on her client’s lives.

“Oftentimes, when someone is diagnosed with a neurological condition, it can feel really overwhelming. We use our blog to really help communicate targeted information that is really beneficial for individuals, but in a user-friendly way. Also, there’s research and evidence to support it, because when someone is newly diagnosed with a neurologic condition, you can go on Google and it can take you down a rabbit hole. We want to be able to provide individuals with a really useful resource. Our YouTube channel has many recorded exercise classes and informational videos. Our goal is that we are able to provide resources for the community, even if they are not being seen at Engage.”

Knowing that her work addresses a community need in the Syracuse area is an important aspect of Yates Horton’s work. But being able to see a patient’s individual progress firsthand is one of the most personally rewarding parts of what she does.

“I always think about the first time I worked with someone with Parkinson’s. Prior to us starting to work together, he had needed his wife to assist him for a number of years. Within two weeks, this gentleman was able to walk independently. He was able to get his sweater on independently. He was able to roll over in bed. In just two weeks, he was coming in and telling me how he had felt so discouraged and now he felt like he had hope. That is what we are really able to do here, change someone’s life so that they are empowered and that they have the tools to be as independent as possible. I am very grateful that we are able to do this every day.”

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse Woman Magazine

Inspire: Marygrace Fronk – Keeping fit while helping others

Marygrace Fronk discovered many years ago that half-marathons (13.1 miles in distance) are not just for runners. They are also for walkers of any age. At age 70, Fronk has completed 38 of them, and she is still going strong. She walked in her first half-marathon in 2009, after a friend got her interested in distance walking with a group of other women. She finished that event in Niagara Falls, Canada, with a time of 3 hours and 35 minutes. Her oldest daughter, Michele, walked alongside her.
FULTON, NY
Syracuse Woman Magazine

New Americans welcomed to Cazenovia

Cazenovia College together with Cazenovia Welcomes Refugees (CWR) and InterFaith Works will welcome a family from Afghanistan to Cazenovia. The college, CWR and InterFaith Works teamed up to renovate a college-owned building to return the two-story structure back into a single-family home. After nine months of reconstruction, the family designated for the home is scheduled to move in this summer.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Syracuse Woman Magazine

Inspire: Judith Hight: Driven to make a difference

J.S. Hight & Sons Fine Wines & Spirits. You’ll find the shop on Albany Street in Cazenovia. Walk in and you’ll see estate-bottled wines from around the world stacked neatly on rustic shelves and tables like rare books in an old Ivy league library. The experience is pleasant, yes, but it’s more than that. It’s intentional. Owner Judith Hight’s goal is to stock extraordinary wines at everyday prices.
CAZENOVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Health
Syracuse Woman Magazine

New bookstore strives to be part of downtown revitalization

When you walk into Parthenon Books, you are greeted by shelves of books, a comfy cafe, and a giant mural of Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom, one of three murals in the store hand painted by a local artist. Station across from the Landmark Theater on South Salina Street, the new bookstore is the first in over 30 years to open in Downtown Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Woman Magazine

Syracuse Woman Magazine

Syracuse, NY
56
Followers
40
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse Woman Magazine is the No. 1 award-winning upscale magazine targeted specifically for Central New York's professional, community-oriented woman.

 https://www.syracusewomanmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy