KAKE TV
'It brought closure to the family': Parents of Wichita child sentenced
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The parents of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead in a playpen in 2019 have each been sentenced to just under 27 years in prison. The sentencing came Thursday after both Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich agreed to plead guilty earlier this year. "We believe it...
KAKE TV
One killed in accident east of Lindsborg
LINDSBORG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 53-year-old man is dead after a 2-vehicle accident on Saturday. Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of K-4 at 15th Ave. Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m. 53-year-old Bryan N. Hernandez of Salina was driving his Harley Davidson westbound on K-4 at 15th Ave. A...
KAKE TV
2 arrested following Hutchinson disturbance involving gunfire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were arrested on Thursday following a disturbance call in Hutchinson that involved shots being fired. Police say that on September 1, 2022 at approximately 3:08 p.m. they were dispatched to 1417 Katie Drive in reference to a disturbance and a shooting.
KAKE TV
Wichita woman gets 46 years in prison for running over, shooting man
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 32-year-old woman convicted of running over and shooting a man in northeast Wichita last year has been sentenced to just over 46 years in prison. Charity Blackmon was sentenced Friday to 554 months. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said she pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
KAKE TV
Safe Streets Wichita giving out door hangers with overdose prevention campaign
A local substance use prevention coalition, Safe Streets Wichita, kicked off its new door hanger project Saturday. Part of its larger overdose prevention campaign, the handouts walk community members through how to get free or affordable Naloxone, or Narcan, a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses and potentially prevent death.
KAKE TV
Wichita police need help to find missing woman who may be in danger
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are asking for the public's help in locating a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing over a week ago. Amanda Crabtree stands 5-foot-4, weighs 200 pounds, has blue eyes and may have dyed her hair blue. Police say she may be traveling with her cat.
KAKE TV
Campers celebrate the end of summer at Cheney State Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial last weekend of summer. Bonnie Joe Cox, a Sedgwick resident, is spending her holiday weekend at Cheney State Park. "We come out here and the guys sometimes will like watch a football game. We'll do crafts," she said. These are...
KAKE TV
Wichita firefighters union finalizes pay package with City of Wichita negotiators
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita firefighter’s union, Local 135, finalized a portion of its new contract with the City of Wichita Tuesday. Union leaders said it came to a compromise with negotiators on the pay package. The union is asking for better pay. “We feel very good about...
KAKE TV
Problem home razed after years of complaints
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It took years of fighting, complaining and worrying, but people in one Riverside neighborhood feel safe again. A home in the neighborhood that residents say brought danger, drugs, crime and even death has finally been razed, the sound of which people living at 13th and Mclean have been waiting thirty years to hear.
KAKE TV
First Wichita football season with no covid restrictions kicks off with other big challenges
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Friday night football is back, and for the first time since the pandemic, this season kicks off with no covid restrictions. "He's very excited. He's really excited about the pep rally today," said June Sroufe. "I'm out here to see my son. He's a freshman," said...
KAKE TV
Kansans split on updated COVID-19 booster shot
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The FDA has approved emergency use authorization for an updated booster shot intended for those 12-years-old and older. So, what does that all mean?. "What is it really doing? No one knows," said Kametra Quintero. "I probably will," said Ron Ferguson when asked if he will...
KAKE TV
Jackson water crisis reminds City leaders of new water treatment facility’s importance
As the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi continues, so does construction on Wichita’s new water treatment facility. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said the situation down South is reminding him of the importance of the new plant. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration in Jackson this week. Residents there...
KAKE TV
WSU extends head softball coach
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Director of Athletics Kevin Saal has announced that WSU and head softball coach Kristi Bredbenner have agreed to a new contract that will run through the 2027 season. "Coach Bredbenner is a tremendous leader for our softball program and the young women who develop within it,"...
KAKE TV
Legalized sports betting launches Thursday in Kansas: What you need to know about apps and sportsbooks
KANSAS (KCTV) -- Kansas casinos will launch their sportsbooks on Thursday, drawing fans to place their bets at the state’s approved sites. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will be at Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, KS, on Thursday morning for the ribbon-cutting and first bet for the Barstool Sportsbook at the casino. KCTV5 has been live Thursday morning and will be live throughout the day with the latest, as legal sports betting is established in Kansas. (See that video above.)
