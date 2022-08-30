Read full article on original website
Bristol police blotter
Michael Albarelli, 30, 71 Divinity St., Bristol, fourth-degree larceny, fifth-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny. Robert Steven Kevin Berube, 38, 213 Central St. Apt. 2N, Bristol, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Felicia Deroche, 34, 59 Burlington Ave. Apt. 26, Bristol, disorderly conduct, first-degree violate cond of release, second-degree threatening. Michael F. Lowery, 40,...
Ferdinando Sesto
Ferdinando Sesto, 90, of Bristol, beloved husband of Virginia (Ferraro) Sesto, died on Tuesday (Aug. 30, 2022) at John Dempsey Hospital. Ferdinando was born in Platania, Italy on March 25, 1932, and was a son of the late Francesco and Maria (Romano) Sesto. He was raised in Italy where he served with the Italian Navy. A Bristol resident since 1960, he worked for the former Bristol Brass and Accurate Forging retiring in 1996. He was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish devoted to St. Anthony Church, Bristol.
FRIDAY FICKS: The dash between the years
A lifelong friend from Berlin died in June at the age of 59. A California resident at the time he passed away, his west coast memorial service has come and gone. His east coast memorial service will be held locally in a few weeks. I’m delivering the eulogy at the...
Trash to Treasure brings gently used furniture, items to area residents
BRISTOL – The city’s Trash to Treasure event proved to be popular with area residents as dozens of individuals gathered hours before the event was held Saturday to stake their claims on furniture that might have otherwise been destroyed. At the public parking lot of Centre Square, off...
BRISTOL BITS: Taking a looks at Bob Freimuth
Congratulations to Bob Freimuth, whose 1999 baseball team will be inducted into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame. A Bristol resident, Bob, and the team will be honored Oct. 22 at Hawk’s Landing in Southington. During Bob’s coaching tenure at Plainville High, his teams captured five state titles, four...
United Way of Southington a Stop & Shop 'Bloomin' 4 Good' program beneficiary
SOUTHINGTON – United Way of Southington has been selected as a Stop & Shop "Bloomin’ 4 Good" program beneficiary this September. The "Bloomin’ 4 Good" program, which launched last February, provides an opportunity for shoppers to give back to local organizations that address hunger. Shoppers can purchase "Bloomin 4 Good" bouquets, which are marked with a red sticker, for $10.99 to support the beneficiary organization.
Woman charged with embezzling about $80K from Plainville company
PLAINVILLE – A Farmington woman has been accused of embezzling more than $80,000 from a Plainville business. Police allege Christine Anthony, 36, voided transactions in which clients of Connecticut Solid Surface paid the company for work that was performed before essentially duplicating the transaction, charging it to her personal account instead of the kitchen and bathroom remodeling company where she worked, according to the warrant for her arrest.
Nominations for 'Emerging Leaders' being taken
BRISTOL – The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce and Professional Young Visionaries of Tomorrow (PYVOT) are taking nominations for members to be honored as “Emerging Leaders.”. The Chamber and PYVOT are asking the community to nominate Chamber members who demonstrate either professional leadership, community service or personal leadership....
Plainville police blotter
Solomon S. Dill, 44, of 35 W. Main St., was charged Aug. 25 with sixth degree larceny. Stephen A. Johnson, 39, of 44 River St., Chester, was charged Aug. 25 with two counts of third degree burglary and two counts of second degree larceny.
CAGGIANO: New school year, new sneakers, and a new community theater
As another new school year begins here in Bristol, I want to wish all the students, teachers, school staff, and administrators a great year ahead. From freshly polished floors, a new first-day-of-school outfit, and a new pair of sneakers it gives one hope and a renewed energy for the possibilities that lay ahead.
Southington police blotter
Ryan Schupp, 39, of 25 Peters Lane, North Haven, was charged Aug. 17 with disorderly conduct and third degree assault. Todd Andrew Whittaker, 55, of 701 Lakehouse Road, Naples, ME, was charged Aug. 21 with four counts of second degree failure to appear.
Southington Librarian honored with award
SOUTHINGTON – Southington Librarian Lynn Pawloski has been honored with the 2022 Innovation in Outreach Programming Award from the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services. The award recognizes a library's achievement in planning and implementing an innovative and creative outreach program that has had a measurable impact on the...
Edgewood School students march in a parade, celebrate first week of school
BRISTOL – A sign of the end of an era, parents and supporters gathered as Edgewood School students marched about the school in a parade celebrating the first week of the academic year, and the last such parade for Edgewood before it transitions to a prekindergarten academy in the following school year.
Prospect United Methodist Church holding benefit concert
BRISTOL – Prospect United Methodist Church is holding a benefit concert, featuring area faith-based band True North Rising, on Sept. 11. Luisa Gladu, of Prospect United Methodist Church, encouraged the community to come out for "some amazing Christian music" by True North Rising. Proceeds will support the local church.
Hamden woman charged for her role in violent Plainville shoplifting
PLAINVILLE – A Hamden woman faces robbery and larceny charges for her alleged role in a shoplifting in Plainville in which a store employee was assaulted. Sheniya Lanier, 19, allegedly conspired with two other individuals to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Walgreens, located at 5 Farmington Ave., on July 10 around 8 p.m., according to the warrant for her arrest.
Supply chain, elevated costs continuing to pose challenges for Bristol
BRISTOL – With supply chain and elevated costs continuing to pose challenges for the city, the Bristol Board of Finance noted that some construction projects may be held up due to an ongoing trend facing the country. “As long as we’re documenting it,” said Board of Finance Chair John...
Iwo Jima Memorial Historical Foundation holding event to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11
NEW BRITAIN – The anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is next weekend and the Iwo Jima Memorial Historical Foundation has an event planned to remember those who lost their lives. “Since we were having our historical tours already that day, we thought it would be appropriate to remember...
Bristol man pleads not guilty to failing to appear again on case stemming from Plainville overdose that nearly turned fatal
PLAINVILLE – A Bristol man has pleaded not guilty to felony charges alleging he failed to answer for a second time to drug charges connected to an overdose that nearly turned fatal. Matthew Aylward, 38, of 752 King St., Bristol, entered his pleas during a hearing this week in...
Queen Ann Nzinga Center hosting Roze Cleff album release concert at Trinity-on-Main
NEW BRITAIN – The Queen Ann Nzinga Center is hosting the Roze Cleff album release concert this Saturday and next Tuesday and is looking for volunteers. “Queen Ann works to support success in young people in a community style,” said Dayna R. Snell, executive director, Queen Ann Nzinga Center. “It means that we support each other’s success. Joshua Albino is the leader of this band, Roze Cleff, which its creation has been a lifelong dream.”
St. Paul aiming to be the best football team in town
St. Paul Catholic High School is looking to rebound this season after the team struggled to find any consistency on the field last year. The Falcons ended the year 2-8, but instead of hanging their heads entering this season they are using their previous record as motivation as well as their in-town rivalry.
