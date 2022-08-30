ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bristol Press

Ferdinando Sesto

Ferdinando Sesto, 90, of Bristol, beloved husband of Virginia (Ferraro) Sesto, died on Tuesday (Aug. 30, 2022) at John Dempsey Hospital. Ferdinando was born in Platania, Italy on March 25, 1932, and was a son of the late Francesco and Maria (Romano) Sesto. He was raised in Italy where he served with the Italian Navy. A Bristol resident since 1960, he worked for the former Bristol Brass and Accurate Forging retiring in 1996. He was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish devoted to St. Anthony Church, Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Taking a looks at Bob Freimuth

Congratulations to Bob Freimuth, whose 1999 baseball team will be inducted into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame. A Bristol resident, Bob, and the team will be honored Oct. 22 at Hawk’s Landing in Southington. During Bob’s coaching tenure at Plainville High, his teams captured five state titles, four...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Michael Albarelli, 30, 71 Divinity St., Bristol, fourth-degree larceny, fifth-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny. Robert Steven Kevin Berube, 38, 213 Central St. Apt. 2N, Bristol, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Felicia Deroche, 34, 59 Burlington Ave. Apt. 26, Bristol, disorderly conduct, first-degree violate cond of release, second-degree threatening. Michael F. Lowery, 40,...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

FRIDAY FICKS: The dash between the years

A lifelong friend from Berlin died in June at the age of 59. A California resident at the time he passed away, his west coast memorial service has come and gone. His east coast memorial service will be held locally in a few weeks. I’m delivering the eulogy at the...
BERLIN, CT
Bristol Press

Southington Librarian honored with award

SOUTHINGTON – Southington Librarian Lynn Pawloski has been honored with the 2022 Innovation in Outreach Programming Award from the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services. The award recognizes a library's achievement in planning and implementing an innovative and creative outreach program that has had a measurable impact on the...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

CAGGIANO: New school year, new sneakers, and a new community theater

As another new school year begins here in Bristol, I want to wish all the students, teachers, school staff, and administrators a great year ahead. From freshly polished floors, a new first-day-of-school outfit, and a new pair of sneakers it gives one hope and a renewed energy for the possibilities that lay ahead.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

United Way of Southington a Stop & Shop 'Bloomin' 4 Good' program beneficiary

SOUTHINGTON – United Way of Southington has been selected as a Stop & Shop "Bloomin’ 4 Good" program beneficiary this September. The "Bloomin’ 4 Good" program, which launched last February, provides an opportunity for shoppers to give back to local organizations that address hunger. Shoppers can purchase "Bloomin 4 Good" bouquets, which are marked with a red sticker, for $10.99 to support the beneficiary organization.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Prospect United Methodist Church holding benefit concert

BRISTOL – Prospect United Methodist Church is holding a benefit concert, featuring area faith-based band True North Rising, on Sept. 11. Luisa Gladu, of Prospect United Methodist Church, encouraged the community to come out for "some amazing Christian music" by True North Rising. Proceeds will support the local church.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Trash to Treasure brings gently used furniture, items to area residents

BRISTOL – The city’s Trash to Treasure event proved to be popular with area residents as dozens of individuals gathered hours before the event was held Saturday to stake their claims on furniture that might have otherwise been destroyed. At the public parking lot of Centre Square, off...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Nominations for 'Emerging Leaders' being taken

BRISTOL – The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce and Professional Young Visionaries of Tomorrow (PYVOT) are taking nominations for members to be honored as “Emerging Leaders.”. The Chamber and PYVOT are asking the community to nominate Chamber members who demonstrate either professional leadership, community service or personal leadership....
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

Matthew David Blacha, 49, of 44 South Ave., Meriden, was charged Aug. 23 with sixth degree larceny. Abdul Denzel Harley Kaleel, 23, of 67 Verndale St., Providence, RI, was charged Aug. 23 with second degree stalking, causing fear of physical safety, disorderly conduct, second degree harassment and violation of a protective order.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Woman charged with embezzling about $80K from Plainville company

PLAINVILLE – A Farmington woman has been accused of embezzling more than $80,000 from a Plainville business. Police allege Christine Anthony, 36, voided transactions in which clients of Connecticut Solid Surface paid the company for work that was performed before essentially duplicating the transaction, charging it to her personal account instead of the kitchen and bathroom remodeling company where she worked, according to the warrant for her arrest.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Solomon S. Dill, 44, of 35 W. Main St., was charged Aug. 25 with sixth degree larceny. Stephen A. Johnson, 39, of 44 River St., Chester, was charged Aug. 25 with two counts of third degree burglary and two counts of second degree larceny.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville students return to school

PLAINVILLE – Plainville parents praised Toffolon Elementary school Thursday as they dropped their children off for their first day back, with youngsters excited to see their friends and teachers again. Children slung their backpacks over their shoulders as they stepped out of their cars and walked hand-in-hand with their...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

St. Paul aiming to be the best football team in town

St. Paul Catholic High School is looking to rebound this season after the team struggled to find any consistency on the field last year. The Falcons ended the year 2-8, but instead of hanging their heads entering this season they are using their previous record as motivation as well as their in-town rivalry.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Hamden woman charged for her role in violent Plainville shoplifting

PLAINVILLE – A Hamden woman faces robbery and larceny charges for her alleged role in a shoplifting in Plainville in which a store employee was assaulted. Sheniya Lanier, 19, allegedly conspired with two other individuals to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Walgreens, located at 5 Farmington Ave., on July 10 around 8 p.m., according to the warrant for her arrest.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Queen Ann Nzinga Center hosting Roze Cleff album release concert at Trinity-on-Main

NEW BRITAIN – The Queen Ann Nzinga Center is hosting the Roze Cleff album release concert this Saturday and next Tuesday and is looking for volunteers. “Queen Ann works to support success in young people in a community style,” said Dayna R. Snell, executive director, Queen Ann Nzinga Center. “It means that we support each other’s success. Joshua Albino is the leader of this band, Roze Cleff, which its creation has been a lifelong dream.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT

