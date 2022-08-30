ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Sen. Rick Scott rebukes Mitch McConnell: 'No! We’ve got great candidates'

By A.G. Gancarski, Florida Politics
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AmREQ_0hbQMZtW00
Rick Scott is back from Italy and offering reassuring words about the increasingly precarious Republican chances of taking back the Senate in November, putting himself at odds with Mitch McConnell.

Scott, the National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair, told a national audience Thursday that the Senate Minority Leader was wrong to believe there’s an even chance the Senate stays Democratic next year.

“No! We’ve got great candidates! Look at the background of these people. These are wonderful individuals that believe in this country, and they believe in the right things,” Scott said on the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” program. “We are going to win, but we’ve got to raise our money. When we raise our money, we win.”

McConnell was less optimistic when he told an audience in Kentucky last week that the GOP had just a “50/50” chance of wresting Senate control back.

“Flipping the Senate, what are the chances? It’s a 50-50 proposition. We’ve got a 50-50 Senate right now. We’ve got a 50-50 nation. And I think the outcome is likely to be very, very close either way,” McConnell told the Scott County Chamber of Commerce, as reported by Reuters.

The schism between Scott and McConnell is documented at this point. They had a public split over Scott’s “12-point plan to rescue America.” McConnell slammed the plan’s suggestion of review of federal entitlement programs as a non-starter if he led Senate Republicans next year.

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly urged Scott to make a play for McConnell’s post. Scott has not endorsed McConnell to lead the caucus beyond this year.

Beyond the clapback to McConnell, Scott stayed upbeat as he extolled a series of Republican candidates facing tough battles, with special attention paid to Pennsylvania Republican Mehmet Oz, described by Scott as a “world-renowned surgeon” and the “best health care talk-show host in the world.”

“Oz, he’s raising money off you; if you want to help Mehmet Oz, text WIN to 55404,” Scott urged, telling the Hannity audience that the money would help the former television host “get his message out.”

Scott has been particularly sharp-elbowed in discussing the Pennsylvania race, condemning Fetterman for having “lied about his health” regarding his recovery from a stroke this year.

In the segment, Republicans like Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Ted Budd of North Carolina, J.D. Vance of Ohio, and Herschel Walker of Georgia were each lionized as “running a great race.”

This article was first published at Florida Politics .

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Government
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
361
Followers
79
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy