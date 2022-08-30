ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU RB John Emery Addresses Suspension

By Zack Nagy
 4 days ago

The senior running back is still appealing suspension, chances are still slim it reverses

LSU running back John Emery has been suspended for the first two games of the season against Florida State and Southern. Emery is currently appealing the suspension, but it isn’t looking likely his status changes.

Emery hopped on The Jordy Culotta Show Tuesday morning to discuss his status, how he learned of the news and what’s next.

The senior running back learned of the news at the end of spring and the appeal is still “open,” but still expects to be out for the first two games.

Prior to his appearance on the show, Emery addressed the news with WAFB over the weekend, explaining his situation.

"It is frustrating because of all the hard work I’ve been putting in during school,” Emery said to WAFB. “My GPA is a 3.8 or 9. Yeah, it’s frustrating, but like I said, I’m going to keep going. I won’t let it stop me, no matter what I go through. I still have the opportunity, you know? I still have 10 games I can play in, so I’m just ready for the season to start.”

The Emery saga has been one that has been kept quiet all throughout the process. From Kelly addressing it for the first time a few short weeks ago, it’s been very vague as to the exact reasoning and how it transferred over to this season.

“You guys know the situation with John Emery,” Kelly said over fall camp. “I really can’t get into the specifics of that because of the Buckley amendment but he’s certainly going to be part of what we do this year. There’s obviously some things I can’t talk about, he is in good standing with football. Everything that he’s done, he’s done a good job with us in football. Anything else that arises is something I can’t comment on because of privacy rights.”

Emery’s appearance on The Jordy Culotta Show certainly shined light on the situation and his excitement for the season is very evident.

Noah Cain Fall Camp 2022 (; 1:59)

This is clearly a devastating loss for the Tigers’ offensive attack. After losing Tre Bradford this offseason, LSU will rely on Penn State transfer Noah Cain and sophomore Armoni Goodwin. But the rise of former walk-on Josh Williams over the years and into camp gives this program someone to rely on as well.

Emery has taken tremendous strides in the right direction as he prepares for his senior season in Death Valley. Despite losing two games due to suspension, Emery is focused on proving how both his play and mentality has grown from last August to now.

Comments / 0

