Dad breaks world record for most tomatoes on a single plant

A dad has broken the world record for the most tomatoes on a single plant – after harvesting 5,891 in one go.

Douglas Smith, 44, took two and a half hours to collect and count the massive haul of red and green tomatoes, which ended up weighing over 44 pounds.

The huge yield was more than four times the old record of 1,355, which was held by Surjit Singh Kainth, from Coventry, UK, following a harvest in 2013.

The green-fingered dad already has two Guinness World Records , which included 'most tomatoes on a single truss', standing at 1,269.

The IT manager, who lives with his son Stellan and wife Piper, in Stanstead Abbotts, UK, now hopes this year’s record attempt will get official recognition as well.

The record was also watched over by two independent witnesses to meet Guinness World Records standards.

Douglas also hit the headlines in 2020 when he grew the UK's tallest sunflower , which towered over his family home.

