ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Dad breaks world record for most tomatoes on a single plant

By Talker News
Talker
Talker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZURW_0hbQLtJj00
Douglas Smith with his record-breaking tomato plant. (Douglas Smith via SWNS)

By Douglas Whitbread via SWNS

A dad has broken the world record for the most tomatoes on a single plant – after harvesting 5,891 in one go.

Douglas Smith, 44, took two and a half hours to collect and count the massive haul of red and green tomatoes, which ended up weighing over 44 pounds.

The huge yield was more than four times the old record of 1,355, which was held by Surjit Singh Kainth, from Coventry, UK, following a harvest in 2013.

The green-fingered dad already has two Guinness World Records , which included 'most tomatoes on a single truss', standing at 1,269.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yoe3_0hbQLtJj00
Douglas Smith, 44, took two and a half hours to collect and count the massive haul of red and green tomatoes. (Douglas Smith via SWNS)

The IT manager, who lives with his son Stellan and wife Piper, in Stanstead Abbotts, UK, now hopes this year’s record attempt will get official recognition as well.

The record was also watched over by two independent witnesses to meet Guinness World Records standards.

Douglas also hit the headlines in 2020 when he grew the UK's tallest sunflower , which towered over his family home.

The post Dad breaks world record for most tomatoes on a single plant appeared first on Talker .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
The Independent

‘Amazing’ girl, 16, collapses and dies after inhaling laughing gas at house party

The family of a 16-year-old girl who died after inhaling laughing gas at a party is calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of the drug.Kayleigh Burns collapsed at a house in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, just moments after she was filmed inhaling nitrous oxide.The asthmatic teenager, who was just weeks away from turning 17, was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.Kayleigh’s family first learned of what happened when her sister Clare Baker, 31, received a message from one of her friends informing her the youngster had been taken to hospital.Have you been affected by this story? If so...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tomatoes#Guinness World Records#World Record#Plant#Swns
The List

Why Queen Elizabeth's Stunt Double Was Just Sent To Prison

It's no secret that Queen Elizabeth II has been having a tough year dealing with ongoing health concerns. This year alone, the queen has been diagnosed with COVID-19, as well as struggling with mobility issues that have kept her from some of her favorite annual events, and even part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations (via Us Weekly). Fortunately, she has been able to make do with her inability to attend some events in person. After the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the queen has become seasoned in attending events virtually, something she has had to continue to utilize even as life goes back to normal.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

How wife of top cop enjoyed a Bali trip with her best friend just days before exploding at her in a scathing post when her husband was sensationally arrested over Outback Wrangler star's helicopter crash death

Just two weeks ago, well-respected water policewoman Sandi Mellon was living a picture-perfect life. She was sipping beers by the pool in Bali with her best friend by her side while her senior police officer husband Neil raked in a tidy salary back home in Darwin. But that all came...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Daily Mail

Twist in the death of an Ernst & Young worker, 33, who plunged to her death off a terrace at her Sydney office after work drinks as investigators make a major change to the timeline

The mystery of what happened before an EY employee plunged to her death from the balcony of the accounting giant's Sydney office has deepened - as investigators receive more information about when she left work and returned to the building. Initial reports indicated the 33-year-old worker attended a function at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The silence that speaks volumes: It's 12 days since the shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel that horrified Britain, and on the streets of Liverpool one man's name is on everyone's lips... Yet his fearsome reputation means few dare help police

Birkdale Court is a smart, gated complex on the outskirts of Liverpool. Many of the flats have balconies and French windows overlooking a private courtyard. Audis, Peugeots and Volvos are parked in the bays. Across the road, where detached houses sell for £500,000, a Mercedes soft-top sits on a drive.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British woman who died on flight home ‘was in seat next to her family for another 8 hours’

The family of a British woman who died during a flight from Hong Kong to the UK were sat next to her for eight hours after efforts to save her were unsuccessful, a friend said. Helen Rhodes, 46, was travelling home to the UK to begin a “new chapter” with her husband Simon and two children. The family had lived in Hong Kong for 15 years and were planning on renovating their UK home on return, neighbours have said. A few hours into the 5 August flight, Ms Rhodes was found unresponsive and could not be resuscitated. Neighbour and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Conman, 44, who led a double-life posed as a captain of a luxury cruise ship to trick friends and secret lover out of £320,000 with cut-price deals scam is jailed for six years

A 'seasoned con artist' who posed as a cruise ship captain to sell phoney luxury holidays to friends and family has been jailed. Jody Oliver, 44, dressed up in a P&O naval costume to con victims out of £320,000 by offering cruise trips that didn't exist. The 'Walter Mitty'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother blasts 'inconsiderate moron' Mercedes driver after they parked car over pavement and left her unable to push her brain-damaged son along in his wheelchair

A mother has blasted a 'moron' Mercedes driver who dumped their car over the pavement which forced her to push her brain-damaged son into the road to get past. Michelle Williams, 59, from Bedworth, Warwickshire, was pushing her son Ashley Williams, 25, on his wheelchair when they encountered a Mercedes parked on the pavement along Furnace Road.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Inside the tragic final hours of a young female staffer at Ernst and Young who was found dead at her high-end Sydney office - after Friday night work drinks went horribly wrong

A young female staffer who met colleagues for work drinks at an exclusive bar was tragically found dead just hours after returning to the office. The 33-year-old was discovered at the Sydney headquarters of accounting firm Ernst & Young in the early hours of Saturday morning, sending shockwaves through the industry - now in the midst of peak auditing season where some of county's brightest number-crunchers scramble to meet deadlines for high-powered clients.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Millionaire luxury sofa designer and her husband sue neighbour for £770,000 over six-figure loan he never paid back in legal fight that has cost them their five-bed beachfront family home

A millionaire luxury sofa designer is suing her friend and neighbour for more than £770,000 in a bitter dispute over a loan she gave him that he never paid back. Ginny Avison and her husband Andrew were good friends with Glenrick White back in 2014 when he asked them to lend him £210,000 for a multi-million-pound investment in the Caribbean.
LAW
Talker

Talker

New York, NY
133
Followers
329
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Talker is an expertly curated feed of news stories and data-driven content. From the weird and wonderful to studies and surveys around travel, health, food, parenting, work, finance and more.

 https://talker.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy