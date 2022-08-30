ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date, Title, and Cast

By Elise Nelson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 7 arrives later this week. While it’s always a surprise to see what the American Horror Story spinoff has in store for each episode in terms of plot, we do have an idea of some other details. Here’s the release date, title, and cast for the next nightmarish installment.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 6, “Facelift.”]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vegE_0hbQLjjh00
‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 key art | FX

‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Episode 6 recap: ‘Facelift’

Judith Light makes her American Horror Stories debut in season 2 episode 6, “Facelift.” In this chilling episode, a woman named Virginia Mallow (Light) struggles to accept her aging appearance. She’s desperate to try anything that will give her a younger and more beautiful face. So, after running into her young-looking frenemy Cassie (Cornelia Guest), Virginia meets with a doctor at Cassie’s recommendation.

Dr. Enid Perle (Rebecca Dayan) claims she can “remove the graffiti” of aging from Virginia’s face using a procedure she won’t find anywhere else. Of course, that procedure costs quite a bit. Virginia thinks the debt is worth it, despite her step-daughter, Fay (Britt Lower), advising against it. She pays up and goes under anesthesia as Dr. Perle and her staff chant a foreign phrase.

When Virginia awakens, she’s in terrible pain and her entire head and hands are covered in bandages. She begins to see sinister visions during her recovery. At her follow-up appointment, the doctor invites Virginia to continue healing at her retreat that weekend. Again, Fay encourages her not to follow such a shady doctor, but her mother ignores her.

Dr. Perle offers to remove Virginia’s bandages at the retreat, but only in front of an audience. During the ceremony, Virginia’s face and hands are revealed — and they’ve turned her into a pig. Dr. Perle explains that The Beautiful Ones must hunt and sacrifice her in order to keep their beauty.

After stowing away in the car, Fay watches as The Beautiful Ones kill her mother. Dr. Perle then reveals that Fay’s biological mother was a member of this cult. In the final scene, Fay attends law school with her newfound beauty and meets a fellow Beautiful One.

‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Episode 7 release date and title

The next episode of American Horror Stories arrives on Thursday, Sept. 1. As always, Hulu drops new episodes at 12 a.m. PT. Fans on the east coast who want to catch the new episode right away will need to stay up until 3 a.m. their time.

According to IMDb , American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 7 is titled “Necro.” The episode also has a brief, one-sentence synopsis: “A young mortician discovers the living are more terrifying than the dead.” As longtime Stories fans know, that could mean anything. The show has become known for its unexpected twists. So, viewers will have to tune in on Thursday to see where the episode goes.

‘AHS’ Installment 2 Episode 7 cast

IMDb also has a cast list available for the new episode. American Horror Story Season 10 actor Cameron Cowperthwaite will star in “Necro,” as well as season 9 actor Spencer Neville. Madison Iseman, whom viewers may recognize from Annabelle Comes Home and the Jumanji sequels, is also set to appear. Jeff Doucette, Sara Silva, and Jessika Van are in the cast, as well.

New episodes of American Horror Stories arrive every Thursday on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘American Horror Story’: Sarah Paulson Addresses Return in Future Seasons, ‘Let Someone Else Scream’

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Madison Iseman
Person
Judith Light
Person
Britt Lower
SheKnows

Wow! Young & Restless’ Former Faith Is All Grown Up — See for Yourself

Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Horror Stories#Episodes#American Horror Story#Awakens#Lsb Spoiler
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Former Law & Order: SVU Boss Reacts to Kelli Giddish Exit Bombshell, Thanks Her for 'Defining Rollins'

Longtime Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight, who exited the series last May, is paying tribute to cast member Kelli Giddish in the wake of news that the actress will be leaving the show this fall after 12 seasons. “Writing for Kelli Giddish was an unmitigated joy,” Leight wrote on Instagram Thursday. “She has always had perfect pitch, from first read-through to final take. I thank her for defining Rollins. Godspeed, Kelli.” Shortly thereafter, Giddish replied to Leight’s praise via an Insta-story, writing, “I never took it lightly getting to be a character you created and wrote for year after year.” As...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

172K+
Followers
113K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy