‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date, Title, and Cast

American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 7 arrives later this week. While it’s always a surprise to see what the American Horror Story spinoff has in store for each episode in terms of plot, we do have an idea of some other details. Here’s the release date, title, and cast for the next nightmarish installment.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 6, “Facelift.”]

‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 key art | FX

‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Episode 6 recap: ‘Facelift’

Judith Light makes her American Horror Stories debut in season 2 episode 6, “Facelift.” In this chilling episode, a woman named Virginia Mallow (Light) struggles to accept her aging appearance. She’s desperate to try anything that will give her a younger and more beautiful face. So, after running into her young-looking frenemy Cassie (Cornelia Guest), Virginia meets with a doctor at Cassie’s recommendation.

Dr. Enid Perle (Rebecca Dayan) claims she can “remove the graffiti” of aging from Virginia’s face using a procedure she won’t find anywhere else. Of course, that procedure costs quite a bit. Virginia thinks the debt is worth it, despite her step-daughter, Fay (Britt Lower), advising against it. She pays up and goes under anesthesia as Dr. Perle and her staff chant a foreign phrase.

When Virginia awakens, she’s in terrible pain and her entire head and hands are covered in bandages. She begins to see sinister visions during her recovery. At her follow-up appointment, the doctor invites Virginia to continue healing at her retreat that weekend. Again, Fay encourages her not to follow such a shady doctor, but her mother ignores her.

Dr. Perle offers to remove Virginia’s bandages at the retreat, but only in front of an audience. During the ceremony, Virginia’s face and hands are revealed — and they’ve turned her into a pig. Dr. Perle explains that The Beautiful Ones must hunt and sacrifice her in order to keep their beauty.

After stowing away in the car, Fay watches as The Beautiful Ones kill her mother. Dr. Perle then reveals that Fay’s biological mother was a member of this cult. In the final scene, Fay attends law school with her newfound beauty and meets a fellow Beautiful One.

‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Episode 7 release date and title

The next episode of American Horror Stories arrives on Thursday, Sept. 1. As always, Hulu drops new episodes at 12 a.m. PT. Fans on the east coast who want to catch the new episode right away will need to stay up until 3 a.m. their time.

According to IMDb , American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 7 is titled “Necro.” The episode also has a brief, one-sentence synopsis: “A young mortician discovers the living are more terrifying than the dead.” As longtime Stories fans know, that could mean anything. The show has become known for its unexpected twists. So, viewers will have to tune in on Thursday to see where the episode goes.

‘AHS’ Installment 2 Episode 7 cast

IMDb also has a cast list available for the new episode. American Horror Story Season 10 actor Cameron Cowperthwaite will star in “Necro,” as well as season 9 actor Spencer Neville. Madison Iseman, whom viewers may recognize from Annabelle Comes Home and the Jumanji sequels, is also set to appear. Jeff Doucette, Sara Silva, and Jessika Van are in the cast, as well.

New episodes of American Horror Stories arrive every Thursday on Hulu.

