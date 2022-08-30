Baker Mayfield Sends a Harsh Threat to the Browns That Should Have You Sprinting to Bet the Panthers in Week 1

The 2022-23 NFL season is quickly approaching, which means it’s time to start thinking about your spread and total bets for Week 1. Considering we haven’t seen any of these new rosters in game action yet, we may have to get creative with our handicapping for the first full slate of the year.

Thankfully, Baker Mayfield has come to the rescue.

Mayfield recently revealed his true feelings about the Cleveland Browns — the team that chewed him up and spit him out earlier this offseason — and his five-word message should have you rushing to bet on the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.

Baker Mayfield sends a harsh threat to the Browns

Mayfield has been rather reserved when speaking about his former team this offseason. Even though the Browns replaced him with Deshaun Watson and sold him to the Panthers for a conditional fourth-round pick, the QB said there are no hard feelings about the breakup.

“No animosity towards Cleveland,” Mayfield told reporters last month, per News 5 Cleveland . “It’s a football town that gave me the first four years of my career and thankful for those trials, and tribulations, all the challenges, a lot to learn from and look back on and reflect.”

But with a revenge game against Cleveland inching closer and closer, Mayfield recently revealed his true feelings on the matter.

In a recent conversation with Cynthia Frelund of NFL Network, Mayfield said “I’m gonna f*** them up” when asked about Carolina’s Week 1 matchup against the Browns. Frelund told the story on the most recent episode of the Around the NFL podcast.

A motivated Makefield with vengeance on his mind is a scary sight, and the Browns are about to experience that in full force.

Bet on Makefield and the Panthers to cover -2.5 against the Browns

Baker Mayfield of the Carolina Panthers warms up before a preseason game against the Washington Commanders | Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Makefield’s debut with the Panthers next weekend is going to be the most important regular season game of his young career. He’s hell-bent on proving Cleveland wrong by running up the score in Week 1, and luckily for us bettors, the Panthers are only 2.5-point home favorites in the game.

Aside from the revenge factor, Carolina has a decisive advantage at quarterback with Jacoby Brissett slated to start in place of the suspended Watson. Christian McCaffrey is back to full health, D.J. Moore may be the most dangerous weapon Mayfield has ever had, and the Panthers have a ton of young talent on the defensive side that should make life difficult for Brissett.

I liked the Panthers at -2.5 even before this quote surfaced, but now, it might be my favorite bet of Week 1. Let’s hope Mayfield [expletive]s his old team up and cashes this ticket.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 .

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

RELATED: NFL Win Totals 2022: Titans and Panthers Headline the Best Bets for Upcoming Season

The post Baker Mayfield Sends a Harsh Threat to the Browns That Should Have You Sprinting to Bet the Panthers in Week 1 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .