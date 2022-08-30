ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Baker Mayfield Sends a Harsh Threat to the Browns That Should Have You Sprinting to Bet the Panthers in Week 1

By Jack Dougherty
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

The 2022-23 NFL season is quickly approaching, which means it’s time to start thinking about your spread and total bets for Week 1. Considering we haven’t seen any of these new rosters in game action yet, we may have to get creative with our handicapping for the first full slate of the year.

Thankfully, Baker Mayfield has come to the rescue.

Mayfield recently revealed his true feelings about the Cleveland Browns — the team that chewed him up and spit him out earlier this offseason — and his five-word message should have you rushing to bet on the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.

Baker Mayfield sends a harsh threat to the Browns

Mayfield has been rather reserved when speaking about his former team this offseason. Even though the Browns replaced him with Deshaun Watson and sold him to the Panthers for a conditional fourth-round pick, the QB said there are no hard feelings about the breakup.

“No animosity towards Cleveland,” Mayfield told reporters last month, per News 5 Cleveland . “It’s a football town that gave me the first four years of my career and thankful for those trials, and tribulations, all the challenges, a lot to learn from and look back on and reflect.”

But with a revenge game against Cleveland inching closer and closer, Mayfield recently revealed his true feelings on the matter.

In a recent conversation with Cynthia Frelund of NFL Network, Mayfield said “I’m gonna f*** them up” when asked about Carolina’s Week 1 matchup against the Browns. Frelund told the story on the most recent episode of the Around the NFL podcast.

A motivated Makefield with vengeance on his mind is a scary sight, and the Browns are about to experience that in full force.

Bet on Makefield and the Panthers to cover -2.5 against the Browns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YM3G2_0hbQLeK400
Baker Mayfield of the Carolina Panthers warms up before a preseason game against the Washington Commanders | Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Makefield’s debut with the Panthers next weekend is going to be the most important regular season game of his young career. He’s hell-bent on proving Cleveland wrong by running up the score in Week 1, and luckily for us bettors, the Panthers are only 2.5-point home favorites in the game.

Aside from the revenge factor, Carolina has a decisive advantage at quarterback with Jacoby Brissett slated to start in place of the suspended Watson. Christian McCaffrey is back to full health, D.J. Moore may be the most dangerous weapon Mayfield has ever had, and the Panthers have a ton of young talent on the defensive side that should make life difficult for Brissett.

I liked the Panthers at -2.5 even before this quote surfaced, but now, it might be my favorite bet of Week 1. Let’s hope Mayfield [expletive]s his old team up and cashes this ticket.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 .

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

RELATED: NFL Win Totals 2022: Titans and Panthers Headline the Best Bets for Upcoming Season

The post Baker Mayfield Sends a Harsh Threat to the Browns That Should Have You Sprinting to Bet the Panthers in Week 1 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday

During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/2: Quarterback Explosion, Teller Returns, and Talking Mond

I hope everyone is looking forward to the long weekend with Labor Day on the way. I’m planning on breaking out the smoker and doing up some wings for the OSU-Notre Dame game Saturday night, and my wife and I are going to buy a new refrigerator. Exciting! The critical element of the new fridge is that the old one moves to the garage to serve as a beer refrigerator, a development I’m unreasonably excited about. Access to a cold beer at any time is a significant and perhaps dangerous development in the McBride household, so if you don’t hear from me much over the weekend, you’ll know why.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
The Spun

Troy Aikman Makes Opinion On Tom Brady's Absence Very Clear

Like most other NFL observers, Troy Aikman doesn't care that Tom Brady took time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August. The new ESPN commentator joined broadcast partner Joe Buck on the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast (h/t NESN) this week. During the appearance, Aikman downplayed Brady's 11-day absence during training camp.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Nfl#The Cleveland Browns#The Carolina Panthers#Qb
The Spun

NFL Analyst Floats Bold Running Back Trade For Browns

Part of what makes the Browns so effective on offense is their two-headed backfield of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. However, one NFL analyst believes Cleveland needs to move off one of its top rushers. With the start of the season just around the corner, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski boldy...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Week 1

In an ideal world, Lamar Jackson would sign a long-term contract with the Baltimore Ravens before the start of the regular season. However, there's no guarantee that'll happen. While on ESPN's Get Up this Thursday morning, Dianna Russini provided an update on Jackson's situation in Baltimore. According to Russini, the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion Quarterback Signs $245 Million Contract Extension

A Super Bowl champion quarterback just earned a lot of money. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have agreed on a contract extension. The new deal is worth $245 million over five years, including $165 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Wilson will earn an average salary of $49 million per year and will be under contract with the Broncos through the 2028 season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/2/22)

It is Friday, September 2, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are just 9 days from the kickoff of their much-awaited 2022 season. In Browns’ speak, that is just Matt Bahr time remaining until the Browns take the field. The offseason and preseason have been exhausting at times so the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Disturbing ESPN Sideline Reporter News

During the 2021-22 NHL season, ESPN's Leah Hextall became the first woman to serve as a play-by-play announcer for the nationally-televised NHL games. Unfortunately, Hextall's first year in this role was filled with criticism and abuse. In an interview with Sean Fitz-Gerald of The Athletic, Hextall revealed just how much...
SPORTS
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

203K+
Followers
32K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy