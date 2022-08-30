Read full article on original website
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Falls to Spring Valley Hall/Putnam County in Week 2 Football Road Tilt
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans continued their 2022-2023 campaign on Friday night in Spring Valley taking on the Red Devils of Hall High School. M-R hoped to keep the momentum going from a huge week 1 home win over Kewanee, but fell to Spring Valley 34-24. The Titans would open the game...
977wmoi.com
2022 Knox College Prairie Fire Football Preview
GALESBURG, Illinois – Aaron Willits ’08 begins his second season as Head Football Coach at Knox College in 2022. Taking over the program in February of 2021, Willits led the Prairie Fire to a 3-6 record in his first year at the helm. After an 0-3 start, the team reeled off three victories in their next four games. After a close 35-34 loss to Cornell, Knox fell to Monmouth in the final game of the season. The team has been on campus practicing since August 12 and will look to improve after their first full year under Willits.
Prep Football Recap for Sept. 2, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scores and highlights from week 2 high school football games in central Illinois. Normal West defeated Bloomington, 46-0 Normal Community defeated Champaign Central, 50-13 Peoria High defeated Danville, 35-16 Champaign Centennial defeated Manual, 69-20 Morton defeated Richwoods, 45-13 Pekin defeated Belleville East, 33-22 Woodstock defeated Limestone, 45-13 Marengo defeated Canton, 41-20 […]
977wmoi.com
United Red Storm Football Confident for Positive Bounce Back From Week One Setback
The United Red Storm football program hosted the Annawan-Wethersfield Titans last Friday night to kick-off week one of the 2022 season. The Red Storm fell to the Titans 35-16 in a game that United trailed 13-0 at the half. Red Storm head coach David Milroy is not pushing the panic button as United lost to the Titans to start the 2021 season and ended the regular season with a record of (6-3). Last year’s Red Storm leading wide receiver and now this year’s United quarterback Abel Wilson rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in his first game leading Red Storm offense. Milroy discussed how the team is feeling coming off that loss and preparing for their next match up this Friday against Princeville.
977wmoi.com
Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting: Scots Host Wartburg Under Lights in Football Opener
MONMOUTH, ILL. (08/31/2022) For the past several years, Monmouth College football coach Chad Braun has wanted his team to play the first home night football game in school history. The reason? He thought it would be a cool experience – figuratively and literally – for his Fighting Scots to play...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College’s Growing Fighting Scots Marching Band Ready to Start Season
Good musicians will be playing songs about bad men when the Monmouth College Fighting Scots Marching Band makes its football game debut under new director John Eckstine this Saturday night at April Zorn Memorial Stadium. The band, which has nearly doubled in size since Eckstine took over late in 2021,...
Sterling, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Rockridge High School football team will have a game with Newman Central Catholic High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Rockridge High SchoolNewman Central Catholic High School.
hoiabc.com
Video surfaces of brawl at East Peoria high school football game
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Another video getting passed around online is scaring parents, showing local high school students in a violent fight. It’s the second recorded incident from Friday night, putting more young people in handcuffs. The fight happened outside East Peoria high school’s home opener. The two suspects are East Peoria residents, both EPHS students, and both juveniles. East Peoria Police say no injuries were reported, and the students are receiving appropriate disciplinary action.
tspr.org
Solvera Health open and accepting new patients in Galesburg
Solvera Health operates clinics in Carbondale, Peoria – and now Galesburg. The Galesburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at the newly remodeled facility at 256 S. Soangetaha Road. The new clinic is now serving area residents and helping...
977wmoi.com
Barbara Anne (Adkisson) Jacobson
Barbara Anne (Adkisson) Jacobson passed away at 9:50 p.m. Monday, August 29 at the Bickford in Macomb. Barb was born in the Monmouth Hospital on August 14, 1928 to Viola (Pinney) and Frank Adkisson and raised on their family farm in Point Pleasant Township. She graduated from Roseville High School and attended Iowa State College (now University), majoring in journalism.
977wmoi.com
Tri-State Rodeo – Week Long Activities Begin Saturday, Sept. 3rd
The 74th Tri-State Rodeo kicks off on Saturday, September 3, 2022, with 4 days of pre-rodeo activities that lead to 4 huge nights of rodeo and music inside the C.E. “Eddie” Richards Arena. Pre-Rodeo activities include the Fort Madison YMCA Stockyard Stampede (5K), Pee Wee Barrels, a Chili...
wlds.com
Local Groups Banding Together To Fight Against Heartland Greenway
Members of the Sangamon Valley Group of the Sierra Club, the Illinois Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines, and Citizens Against Heartland Greenway Pipelines held an information meeting at a Jacksonville business this past Friday. The group is attempting to put a halt or extremely limit the permit and land acquisition...
tspr.org
ADM closes Keokuk plant; will provide help to laid off workers
ADM said it will provide severance pay and try to find jobs for its displaced workers in Keokuk. A spokesperson from the food processor and commodities trading corporation said the company wants to find jobs for the 70 full-time employees who had worked at the ADM Milling Co. in Keokuk.
KWQC
Car hits pole near Genesis West in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Genesis West Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 1400 block of West Lombard Street around 2:50 a.m. where a car hit a power pole, partially severing the bottom of the pole. According to police, no one was on...
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
muddyrivernews.com
Blessing Health to close hospital in Keokuk on Oct. 1, will focus on clinic-based outpatient care in region
KEOKUK, Iowa — In response to consistently low demand for inpatient and emergency room care, Blessing Health will close its hospital in Keokuk, Iowa, on Oct. 1 and focus its healthcare resources in the region on clinic-based outpatient care. The announcement was made in a press release sent to local media Thursday morning.
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
Three Arrested For Causing Significant Damage At Moline High School
Three people have been arrested in connection with the burglary that took place at Moline High School. Of the three individuals, two were adult males and the other was a juvenile female. The three suspects allegedly caused significant damage to Moline High School after breaking into the facility early Monday morning.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Two more teens arrested following Peoria Stadium fight
UPDATE (7:56 p.m.) — Peoria Police detectives have identified two more individuals related to a fight at Peoria Stadium Friday night. According to a Peoria police press release, a 15 and 16-year-old were arrested for mob action Tuesday. Both juveniles have been transported to the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center.
wlds.com
Canton Teen Located Safe
The Canton Police Department says a teen that’s been missing since early August has been found safe. 17 year old Summer Rayne Rodgers was reported missing on August 12th after leaving her home to go meet someone. According to an update posted by the Canton Police Department and Missing...
