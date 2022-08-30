The United Red Storm football program hosted the Annawan-Wethersfield Titans last Friday night to kick-off week one of the 2022 season. The Red Storm fell to the Titans 35-16 in a game that United trailed 13-0 at the half. Red Storm head coach David Milroy is not pushing the panic button as United lost to the Titans to start the 2021 season and ended the regular season with a record of (6-3). Last year’s Red Storm leading wide receiver and now this year’s United quarterback Abel Wilson rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in his first game leading Red Storm offense. Milroy discussed how the team is feeling coming off that loss and preparing for their next match up this Friday against Princeville.

ANNAWAN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO