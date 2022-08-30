Raleigh, N.C. — is standing in front of a bounce house denouncing political extremism. On one end of the bouncy castle are kids jumping while wearing “Make America Great Again” shirts, a reference to former President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan. On the other end are children wearing shirts with the names of Democratic U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, two of the party’s most liberal Democrats.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 HOUR AGO