ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

North Carolina candidates pivot toward middle as general election approaches

Raleigh, N.C. — is standing in front of a bounce house denouncing political extremism. On one end of the bouncy castle are kids jumping while wearing “Make America Great Again” shirts, a reference to former President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan. On the other end are children wearing shirts with the names of Democratic U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, two of the party’s most liberal Democrats.
ELECTIONS
WRAL News

DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by a Democratic prosecutor he suspended from office over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases. The Republican governor told U.S. District...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

NC elections board won't fight for checks on poll watchers

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's State Board of Elections will not fight a recent decision by the state rules panel blocking its proposed restrictions on party-appointed poll watchers this fall. But the board pledged Friday to do all it can to help county elections officials maintain a safe and orderly voting environment and to deter any voter intimidation.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WRAL News

GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the proposals...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

MELISSA PRICE KROOM: Will justices side with N.C. kids or extreme politicians?

EDITOR'S NOTE: Melissa Price Kromm is the director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections. It’s that time of year again, when parents across North Carolina are putting their kids in their best new outfits, getting out the chalkboards and lining them up for first-day pictures on their front porch. I’ll admit, I got a little sentimental when I walked my youngest daughter to school.
POLITICS
WRAL News

The Wrap @NCCapitol: Campaign season heating up

We're heading to the home stretch, folks, and the post-Labor Day campaign season boom is set to begin. In this week's Wrap Bryan and Travis discuss North Carolina's U.S. Senate race, the 13th Congressional District, the Republican push to win super majorities in the state General Assembly and the Leandro case, which was before the state Supreme Court this week.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights
WRAL News

17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate

MINNEAPOLIS — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act, states...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

US seeks more info on Chinese company's North Dakota project

BISMARCK, N.D. — Federal authorities reviewing a Chinese company’s purchase of land in North Dakota for a wet corn milling plant say more information is needed before they can decide whether the project might be detrimental to national security. Fufeng Group’s planned $700 million project in Grand Forks...
GRAND FORKS, ND
WRAL News

YMCA providing post-pandemic social, emotional support for children

In March 2020, the coronavirus pandemic led to public school closures across the state in favor of remote learning, which lasted close to a full year. The impact of social isolation took a toll, according to Kim Keith, vice president of youth development with YMCA of the Triangle. "They have...
KIDS
WRAL News

Border patrol: 9 migrants die crossing swift Texas river

Officials on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border searched for more victims Saturday after at least nine migrants died while trying to cross the rain-swollen Rio Grande, a dangerous border-crossing attempt in an area where the river level had risen by more than 2 feet in a single day. U.S....
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
IRS
WRAL News

Flashbacks: Charred California town no stranger to wildfire

WEED, Calif. — Her home destroyed, dog missing, and 10-year relationship with her boyfriend recently ended – all Naomi Vogelsang could do on Saturday was sit outside of a Northern California wildfire evacuation center with $20 in her pocket, waiting for a ride to the casino. “It can’t...
WEED, CA
WRAL News

Worker shortage is driving up construction costs in the Triangle

A struggle to hire construction workers is delaying and driving up the cost of building projects in the Triangle. A new survey from the Associated General Contractors of America says of general contractors in the state, 100% of them are having trouble filling positions. The survey says the shortage threatens...
CONSTRUCTION
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
64K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy