Read full article on original website
Related
NC Democrat in key legislative race can appear on ballot, state elections officials say
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted 3-2 to allow Democratic state Senate candidate Valerie Jordan remain on the November ballot amid a residency dispute, reversing a county board’s recommendation that Jordan be removed and another Democrat selected. Friday’s decision was split along party...
North Carolina candidates pivot toward middle as general election approaches
Raleigh, N.C. — is standing in front of a bounce house denouncing political extremism. On one end of the bouncy castle are kids jumping while wearing “Make America Great Again” shirts, a reference to former President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan. On the other end are children wearing shirts with the names of Democratic U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, two of the party’s most liberal Democrats.
DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by a Democratic prosecutor he suspended from office over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases. The Republican governor told U.S. District...
NC elections board won't fight for checks on poll watchers
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's State Board of Elections will not fight a recent decision by the state rules panel blocking its proposed restrictions on party-appointed poll watchers this fall. But the board pledged Friday to do all it can to help county elections officials maintain a safe and orderly voting environment and to deter any voter intimidation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the proposals...
MELISSA PRICE KROOM: Will justices side with N.C. kids or extreme politicians?
EDITOR'S NOTE: Melissa Price Kromm is the director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections. It’s that time of year again, when parents across North Carolina are putting their kids in their best new outfits, getting out the chalkboards and lining them up for first-day pictures on their front porch. I’ll admit, I got a little sentimental when I walked my youngest daughter to school.
VA plans limited abortion access to vets, despite state bans
WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday it will provide abortion access to veterans and their beneficiaries — even in states that have made abortions illegal — in cases when the pregnant woman’s life or health is at risk, or in cases of rape or incest.
The Wrap @NCCapitol: Campaign season heating up
We're heading to the home stretch, folks, and the post-Labor Day campaign season boom is set to begin. In this week's Wrap Bryan and Travis discuss North Carolina's U.S. Senate race, the 13th Congressional District, the Republican push to win super majorities in the state General Assembly and the Leandro case, which was before the state Supreme Court this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate
MINNEAPOLIS — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act, states...
US seeks more info on Chinese company's North Dakota project
BISMARCK, N.D. — Federal authorities reviewing a Chinese company’s purchase of land in North Dakota for a wet corn milling plant say more information is needed before they can decide whether the project might be detrimental to national security. Fufeng Group’s planned $700 million project in Grand Forks...
YMCA providing post-pandemic social, emotional support for children
In March 2020, the coronavirus pandemic led to public school closures across the state in favor of remote learning, which lasted close to a full year. The impact of social isolation took a toll, according to Kim Keith, vice president of youth development with YMCA of the Triangle. "They have...
KIDS・
Border patrol: 9 migrants die crossing swift Texas river
Officials on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border searched for more victims Saturday after at least nine migrants died while trying to cross the rain-swollen Rio Grande, a dangerous border-crossing attempt in an area where the river level had risen by more than 2 feet in a single day. U.S....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flashbacks: Charred California town no stranger to wildfire
WEED, Calif. — Her home destroyed, dog missing, and 10-year relationship with her boyfriend recently ended – all Naomi Vogelsang could do on Saturday was sit outside of a Northern California wildfire evacuation center with $20 in her pocket, waiting for a ride to the casino. “It can’t...
Worker shortage is driving up construction costs in the Triangle
A struggle to hire construction workers is delaying and driving up the cost of building projects in the Triangle. A new survey from the Associated General Contractors of America says of general contractors in the state, 100% of them are having trouble filling positions. The survey says the shortage threatens...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
64K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0