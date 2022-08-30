ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Unresponsive infant transported to hospital in critical condition

 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) —  An unresponsive six-month-old boy was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to fire dispatchers.

The El Paso Fire Department was called out to the 14000 block of Honey Point in far east El Paso a little after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and we will update this when we get more information.

