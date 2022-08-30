On the Trail: Lamont, White House Announce Funding for Affordable Internet to ‘Underserved’ Areas of Connecticut

Read full article on original website
Anita dick
3d ago
one would think ned would want to help with electricity bills being so high but other than a democratic donation from eversource he'll get kickbacks from these guys
ja$on
3d ago
Well this is why we’re in the situation right now and no one wants to work why work when you just get everything handed to you
Gabriel
3d ago
Giving our money to illegals again and of course they don’t have to show ID to vote in American election
Connecticut health insurance increases approved, labeled “tone deaf” by Republicans
The Connecticut Insurance Department approved rate increases for individual and small group insurance plans. The post Connecticut health insurance increases approved, labeled “tone deaf” by Republicans appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
ctexaminer.com
Prakash Pitches Data Science For Tax Relief in Run for 29th District
Republican Pankaj Prakash is running against Democratic incumbent Kerry Wood to represent the 29th state House district of Newington, Rocky Hill and Wethersfield. Prakash came to the U.S. from India to study for a graduate degree at the University of Connecticut. He works as a data scientist at Raytheon and teaches data science and analytics courses at UConn’s School of Business. He has served on Rocky Hill’s Town Council since 2019.
CT reserved $1,000 pandemic bonuses for 30,000 workers. At least 255,000 want them.
Demand for the Premium Pay Program far outweighs what the state budgeted, leading some lawmakers to call for increased funding.
milfordmirror.com
Bob Stefanowski’s 3-year tax returns show nearly $36.8 million in income for him and wife Amy
Republican Bob Stefanowski made $36.8 million in the three years following his unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018, according to a release of his tax returns late Thursday evening, which does not include a list of who he’s consulted for in that time period. Stefanowski’s campaign released digitized summaries...
Register Citizen
Facing $60 million loss, CT lawmakers plead with Congress to boost funding for energy assistance programs
State lawmakers this week sought additional money from Congress to cover an anticipated $60 million funding gap for the state’s low-income energy assistance program, which began accepting applications for the upcoming winter on Thursday. The gap — which represents more than 40 percent of the program’s total funding last...
Gov. Lamont: $40M in federal funds to provide internet to underserved areas of Connecticut
Gov. Ned Lamont received federal approval to release more than $40 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help provide broadband internet service to underserved areas of Connecticut.
NewsTimes
‘Banks will not support it’: Buying legal cannabis in CT? Here’s how it will be handled
Travel to Massachusetts or over to New Jersey to buy cannabis. If you use a card, it’s likely the “budtender” will give you change in cash. You hand them your Visa or Mastercard, and they hand you your legally purchased cannabis products and maybe a dollar or so in change.
fox61.com
How New York gun control law may affect Connecticut
The new gun control law went into effect Thursday. The law now requires training and review of social media accounts for applicants.
The issue with CT’s pandemic bonus application system
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Earlier this year, the state promised $1,000 bonuses to essential workers who worked on the front lines in the private sector during the pandemic but some residents are running into issues while applying for them. The state Comptroller announced there’s nearly a $300 million surplus at the end of this fiscal […]
Connecticut’s broadband program gains federal approval
(The Center Square) – A Connecticut plan to use federal funding to expand broadband access in the state has gained federal approval. The Connecticut Broadband Infrastructure Program, Gov. Ned Lamont said, will use $42.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand service to underserved areas in the state and was approved by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Broadband will be expanded, or improved, in 10,000 households and businesses.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Connecticut
Eat Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
wshu.org
Connecticut Democrats approve $79 million for low-income heating assistance. GOP says it's not enough
A special Connecticut legislative committee has approved Democratic Governor Ned Lamont’s request to allocate $79 million in federal funds to help low-income residents cover heating and electricity costs this winter. A Republican amendment to add more money failed. The GOP legislative minority had complained that Lamont’s request would not...
Stefanowski wants to permanently get rid of ‘nuisance taxes’; Democrats call it ‘silly’
(WTNH) – The Republican ticket for governor is calling out the current administration for not getting rid of small taxes and fees that residents think are annoying. Examples are a fee for bringing a witness into court, a fee to request a jury trial, and a hypnotist registration fee. Bob Stefanowski, the Republican candidate for […]
Do you feel safe, Connecticut?
The simple fact is that public safety is a huge problem in Connecticut that must be addressed now. The second part of the equation is that it is outrageously expensive to live here. The post Do you feel safe, Connecticut? appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
A Look at the Historical Remains of Connecticut’s Seaside Sanatorium for Children
On the coast of Long Island Sound in Waterford, Connecticut, sits what's left of the Seaside Sanatorium. As you stand on the shoreline at 36 Shore Drive, looking out at the Sound, you can feel the relentless wind and the spray of the waves. Built in 1934 on 36 acres,...
Candlewood May Be The Largest, But This is the Deepest Lake in Connecticut
I've always thought that since Candlewood Lake is the largest in Connecticut, it would naturally be the deepest. Nope. Candlewood's average depth is 29.3 feet, and in the midst of this drought? The water is even more shallow in some parts. To find the deepest natural lake in Connecticut, you have to head up to the Northwest corner of the state.
greenwichfreepress.com
Governor Lamont Responds to Viral Project Veritas Video
On Wednesday afternoon, after Greenwich Schools announced that the administrator portrayed in a viral video from Project Veritas talking about not wanting to hire Catholics or people over 30, had been placed on administrative leave by Greenwich Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones, Governor Ned Lamont released a statement about hiring practices at local school districts, saying, “Discrimination of any kind has no place in Connecticut, especially in our public schools. This is not aligned with our Connecticut values.”
Gov. Lamont holds meeting for new commission on gun violence prevention
(WTNH) — The newly established Commission on Community Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention held its inaugural meeting on Wednesday. “I feel like now, something will get done about the shootings,” said Janet Rice, a survivor advocate. Janet Rice lost her only son, Shane, to gun violence almost ten years ago. She’s now a commission member. […]
Eyewitness News
ANSWER DESK: How much will you save when electric rates are lowered?
(WFSB) - Our electric rates will be lowered Thursday for the next seven months. Every little bit helps, but we need to be clear that the rates are being slightly lowered. We’ll be saving a few bucks a month until April. There are mixed feelings Tuesday, as most of...
ctexaminer.com
A True Statesman Leads in Good Times and Bad
The good ship Connecticut has no captain. On Tuesday, August 23, Gov. Ned Lamont stood with educators to boast that Connecticut’s community colleges were the best in the nation. The ranking came from that trendy data aggregator WalletHub, known for such colorful surveys as “The Best and Worst Cities for Celebrating Thanksgiving” — will our governor publicly fist-bump area turkey farmers when we top that poll?
