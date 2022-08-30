Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislator Says Highway Patrol Improperly Released Info In Trooper Arrest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, wants to know why the Wyoming Highway Patrol sent out a press release announcing that it had arrested one of its troopers before he had officially been charged with a crime. Brown filed a complaint, which...
20-Year-Old Wyoming Man Killed After SUV Goes Airborne, Rolls
A 20-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling his SUV near Star Valley Ranch, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 11:42 p.m. on Aug. 8 near milepost 2.9 on Muddy String Road. According to a crash summary, Andrew Breidenstein was headed south when he drove off the road...
SUV careens 500 feet down steep slope along Colorado mountain road
According to Rocky Mountain National Park officials, a vehicle carrying one occupant went off of Trail Ridge Road east of the Gore Range Overlook last night, traveling 500 feet down a steep slope before coming to a stop. The driver, a 54-year-old man from Florida, was ultimately rescued and able...
county17.com
Motorcyclist dies south of Green River after hitting rock in roadway
CASPER, Wyo — A 62-year-old Wyoming died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash south of Green River, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. The investigation indicates that the the Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling on Little Firehold Road (CR 9) AROUND 10:30 a.m. when it struck a large rock in the roadway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, September 3, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by west of Glendo, Wyoming by Darin Geringer. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include...
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names
We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Large Rock, Crashing
A 62-year-old Wyoming man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Sweetwater County Friday morning. The crash happened around 10:33 a.m. near milepost 4.5 on County Road 9 (Little Firehole Road) south of Rock Springs. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says James Ledger was riding down the road when he struck...
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch An Ohio Woman’s Great Motorcycle Trip Through Wyoming
YouTube vlogger and influencer from Ohio named Jess, set out on a trip west. Just her, her motorcycle, cameras and whatever supplies she could carry on her bike. She named her trip "Jess Goes West". She jumped on her bike and took an incredible solo trip. Her destination was Sturgis,...
oilcity.news
WYDOT says I-25 bridge over Walsh Drive could finish by end of year
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 traffic may flow on the new bridge over Walsh Drive by the end of the year, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT District 2 stated its goal for completion after a year of steady progress while sharing photos of a concrete pour Tuesday morning. Minnesota-based Ames Construction was awarded the $29.7 million contract in April 2021, and the demolition of the two overpass bridges began in August. They are being replaced with one bridge.
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming Weed and Pest Introduces Biological Control Project in Fremont County
LANDER, WY (August 31, 2022) – What some people may think is a beautiful white flower is actually an aggressively invasive weed. Hoary cress, also known as whitetop, is a noxious weed that causes many problems throughout Wyoming. To mitigate the spread of this noxious weed, the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has begun biological control with a tiny mite.
county17.com
Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan
CASPER, Wyo — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash in unknown, Highway Patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Violent Summer Crime Continues In Riverton, Wyoming’s Felony Capital
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Already the felony capital of Wyoming, Riverton is seeing a crime wave this summer, its police chief said Thursday. In the past week alone, Riverton has had multiple alleged stabbings, an assault with a handgun, and a homicide investigation that began...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 1, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.94, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.96 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 10 cents from a week ago, and is up 31 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Luck With Wildfire Holds, So Far
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite high temperatures and loads of dead fuel in its forests, Wyoming has so far avoided a nasty wildfire season — but with post-summer outdoor activity ramping up, luck might not hold, officials said. “We just haven’t seen those ignition...
Spectacular Wyoming Roadside Attractions That You Must See
The Cowboy state has the smallest population in the United States, but we have plenty of wide open spaces. That means we have room for lots and lots of stuff. There are a lot of cool things to see, but you might have to drive a way to get there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
svinews.com
The First Airstream Dealership in Wyoming is now open
◆ When it comes to RVs, the Deckers, founders of the dealership, focus on quality and customer service. Airstream travel trailers are hard to miss. Their unique shape and shiny, silver finish has the sun glistening off them, as if to say, “This is more than your average RV.” And that statement would be right. In fact, Airstream products have been top of the line for decades.
Nebraska man identified in fatal crash in South Dakota
An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in a August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota.
Explosive device found at Colorado resort, to be detonated by authorities
According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, an unexploded avalanche control device was discovered at Breckenridge Ski Resort. It's now set to be detonated near the top of Peak 7 on Wednesday between 11 AM and 2 PM. The detonation will likely sound similar to explosives used during avalanche work in winter months. There is no need for locals to call 911 when this is heard, according to the sheriff's office. ...
Wake Up Wyoming
Casper, WY
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wakeupwyo.com
Comments / 1