Fremont County, WY

county17.com

Motorcyclist dies south of Green River after hitting rock in roadway

CASPER, Wyo — A 62-year-old Wyoming died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash south of Green River, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. The investigation indicates that the the Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling on Little Firehold Road (CR 9) AROUND 10:30 a.m. when it struck a large rock in the roadway.
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, September 3, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by west of Glendo, Wyoming by Darin Geringer. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include...
Wake Up Wyoming

Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names

We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
oilcity.news

WYDOT says I-25 bridge over Walsh Drive could finish by end of year

CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 traffic may flow on the new bridge over Walsh Drive by the end of the year, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT District 2 stated its goal for completion after a year of steady progress while sharing photos of a concrete pour Tuesday morning. Minnesota-based Ames Construction was awarded the $29.7 million contract in April 2021, and the demolition of the two overpass bridges began in August. They are being replaced with one bridge.
wrrnetwork.com

Wyoming Weed and Pest Introduces Biological Control Project in Fremont County

LANDER, WY (August 31, 2022) – What some people may think is a beautiful white flower is actually an aggressively invasive weed. Hoary cress, also known as whitetop, is a noxious weed that causes many problems throughout Wyoming. To mitigate the spread of this noxious weed, the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has begun biological control with a tiny mite.
county17.com

Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan

CASPER, Wyo — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash in unknown, Highway Patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
cowboystatedaily.com

Violent Summer Crime Continues In Riverton, Wyoming’s Felony Capital

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Already the felony capital of Wyoming, Riverton is seeing a crime wave this summer, its police chief said Thursday. In the past week alone, Riverton has had multiple alleged stabbings, an assault with a handgun, and a homicide investigation that began...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 1, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.94, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.96 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 10 cents from a week ago, and is up 31 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Luck With Wildfire Holds, So Far

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite high temperatures and loads of dead fuel in its forests, Wyoming has so far avoided a nasty wildfire season — but with post-summer outdoor activity ramping up, luck might not hold, officials said. “We just haven’t seen those ignition...
svinews.com

The First Airstream Dealership in Wyoming is now open

◆ When it comes to RVs, the Deckers, founders of the dealership, focus on quality and customer service. Airstream travel trailers are hard to miss. Their unique shape and shiny, silver finish has the sun glistening off them, as if to say, “This is more than your average RV.” And that statement would be right. In fact, Airstream products have been top of the line for decades.
OutThere Colorado

Explosive device found at Colorado resort, to be detonated by authorities

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, an unexploded avalanche control device was discovered at Breckenridge Ski Resort. It's now set to be detonated near the top of Peak 7 on Wednesday between 11 AM and 2 PM. The detonation will likely sound similar to explosives used during avalanche work in winter months. There is no need for locals to call 911 when this is heard, according to the sheriff's office. ...
