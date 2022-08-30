CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 traffic may flow on the new bridge over Walsh Drive by the end of the year, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT District 2 stated its goal for completion after a year of steady progress while sharing photos of a concrete pour Tuesday morning. Minnesota-based Ames Construction was awarded the $29.7 million contract in April 2021, and the demolition of the two overpass bridges began in August. They are being replaced with one bridge.

CASPER, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO