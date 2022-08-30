Read full article on original website
Dr Anchalee Avihingsanon: We Need More Study on Hep B Endurance in PLWH
The ALLIANCE trial is investigating the responses of treatment-naïve persons living with comorbid HIV (PLWH)/hepatitis B virus to a triplet regimen of bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide vs dolutegravir plus emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate. Anchalee Avihingsanon, MD, PhD, HIV-NAT, Thai Red Cross AIDS Research Centre, Bangkok, Thailand, is principal investigator of the ALLIANCE...
Evidence-Based Management Options for Hepatic Encephalopathy Explored in New Review
A review of 6 studies on treatment options for hepatic encephalopathy found that many require further research before they can be recommended. While management of hepatic encephalopathy (HE) has greatly advanced since the condition was first discovered, there is still wide discrepancy in care delivery and patient outcomes, and knowledge on underlying pathophysiologic mechanisms is limited, according to an evidence review published in World Journal of Hepatology.
Tailored Video Doctor Intervention May Benefit Certain PLWH
A highly tailored video doctor intervention was shown to help men living with HIV achieve viral suppression, and younger and older patients achieve HIV care retention. After introducing a highly tailored video doctor intervention to a group of people living with HIV (PLWH), authors of a study published in Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome found it may help men with HIV achieve viral suppression, and younger and older patients achieve HIV care retention.
What We’re Reading: Processed Food Carries Cancer Risk; Updated COVID-19 Boosters Endorsed; PDT Tool Supports Inmates in Recovery
New studies have linked a diet of ultra-processed food to a higher risk of colorectal cancer and to an overall risk of mortality; the CDC endorsed the updated booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for use against the omicron variant; South Carolina Department of Corrections and Pear Therapeutics are teaming up to support inmates recovering from substance use disorders.
Success in Eosinophil-Targeted Treatments for EoE Remains Limited
The researchers compiled data from studies of lirentelimab, mepolizumab, reslizumab, and benralizumab, highlighting the difficulties in finding an effective approach with eosinophil-targeted treatments for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). While biologics targeting eosinophils have demonstrated improvements in various eosinophilic disorders, success has lagged for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), explained researchers of a new...
Why don't some people get COVID?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
Turkey Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible
Crescent turkey breast and pastrami packages were recalled in Canada last week because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled products were sold in Ontario, and the company is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to make sure the product is no longer sold in stores. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
Compound found in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria
University of Portsmouth researchers have found a naturally occurring compound, known as hydroquinine, has bacterial killing activity against several microorganisms. Antimicrobial resistance has become one of the greatest threats to public health globally. It occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making it difficult to treat infections. Because of this, there is a pressing need for the development of new antimicrobial drugs to combat infections.
U.S. health officials brace for another fall Covid surge, but with fewer deaths
U.S. health officials are expecting another fall Covid surge as immunity from vaccination wanes off and people head indoors as the weather turns colder. But the nation is in a much stronger position this time due to new booster shots, antiviral treatments, therapeutics and immunity from previous infections, the officials say.
Which Chemo-IO Combo is Optimal in First-Line Esophageal Cancer?
The review of 5 phase 3 randomized controlled trials found that overall, the combination treatments improved survival outcomes while eliciting more, but manageable, side effects. As various immune-oncology combination treatments continue to be assessed in clinical trials for use in first-line advanced esophageal cancer, researchers of a meta-analysis published in...
Identifying the Right Patient for Injectable PrEP
Lynne Milgram, MD, MBA, CPE: The conversation needs to begin with the health care provider and the patient, and a good history has to be taken. It needs to be joint decision-making, clinical decision-making between patient and provider. This invincible but vulnerable at-risk population, those that want to hide that they're taking prophylaxis, are not going to take a pill a day. I don't think they should [hide it], but they do. There's a large population out there, people who just forget pills, people who don't understand why they have to take it every day. They need the prophylaxis, but the everyday pill is not going to work for them. Yet, there are many who the everyday pill will work for, but we need modalities, and a long-acting injectable is a great modality for a large portion of the population.
Dr Ajay Nooka Discusses Use of MRD Testing in Multiple Myeloma at Emory
Minimal residual disease (MRD) testing is used to understand the depth of response, but currently the data at Emory are not used to make treatment decisions, said Ajay Nooka, MD, MPH, FACP, associate professor, Winship Cancer Institute. Minimal residual disease testing is used to understand the depth of response, but...
Patients and Parents Impacted by SMA May Be Optimistic About Prenatal Testing, Therapies
As the feasibility of phase 1 clinical trials for prenatal spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) therapies is explored, patient and parent input on prenatal testing and possibly treatment is a valuable tool for guiding research discussions. Rapid diagnosis and treatment are crucial for infants affected by spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), and...
Facebook is shutting down its Nextdoor clone next month, following tests in the US and Canada
The company said it initially invested in Neighborhoods because it saw how popular local content was on its platform. But ultimately, Facebook realized the best way to move forward in this area was to allow people to continue to use Facebook Groups, as they had been doing. First quietly tested...
First-Line HIV Treatment Proves Mettle in Pregnant Patients
The HIV agent dolutegravir (Tivicay) was tied to greater viral suppression for pregnant patients with HIV-1, according to a cohort study. Among patients who used dolutegravir during pregnancy, viral suppression at delivery was achieved in nearly 96.7% of participants, reported Kunjal Patel, DSc, of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, and colleagues.
Results of Macitentan in PAH From SERAPHIN OL Echo Earlier Trial Safety Data
This open-label extension of the SERAPHIN trial evaluated the long-term safety and tolerability of a small daily dose of the endothelin receptor antagonist against pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) among patients from the original study. Safety and survival data from the SERAPHIN open-label (OL) long-term multicenter single-arm noncomparative trial of 10-mg...
The U.S. diet is deadly. Here are 7 ideas to get Americans eating healthier
The way many Americans eat is fueling chronic disease. Here are seven big ideas from the White House's upcoming nutrition conference for how to improve Americans' diets.
The Risk Factors For A Blood Clot Are More Common Than You Think
When they happen on the outside, blood clotting can be a good thing to help prevent excessive bleeding after you’ve been injured. Platelets (a type of blood cell) and proteins in your plasma (the liquid part of the blood) band together and form a clot over the injury, which eventually dissolves once the injury has healed.
