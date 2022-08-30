Lynne Milgram, MD, MBA, CPE: The conversation needs to begin with the health care provider and the patient, and a good history has to be taken. It needs to be joint decision-making, clinical decision-making between patient and provider. This invincible but vulnerable at-risk population, those that want to hide that they're taking prophylaxis, are not going to take a pill a day. I don't think they should [hide it], but they do. There's a large population out there, people who just forget pills, people who don't understand why they have to take it every day. They need the prophylaxis, but the everyday pill is not going to work for them. Yet, there are many who the everyday pill will work for, but we need modalities, and a long-acting injectable is a great modality for a large portion of the population.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO