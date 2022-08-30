Curtiss Forquer, age 58 passed away peacefully on September 1, 2022, at the Kirksville Manor in Kirksville, MO where he had been a resident for a short time. Curtiss was born on June 17, 1964, in Keosauqua, IA the son of Arthur Lee and Twila Irene (Glass) Forquer. He was raised in Scotland County and attended the local schools. Curtiss worked in the housekeeping department of the Scotland County Memorial Hospital for over 20 years. He was united in marriage to Pam Heaton, the couple later divorced. Curtiss enjoyed hunting and fishing and being outdoors.

