Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Scotland County Hospital board meeting draws support, concern
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A sudden leadership change at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis has caused conflicting opinions between some in the community. The Aug. 17 announcement of a new hospital CEO and COO left many wondering what prompted the sudden changes. But after first reporting about Tuesday's Scotland County...
ktvo.com
Kirksville School District looking to move forward from COVID-19
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — One of the most important tools a teacher can have is being able to form a bond with their students. During the height of COVID-19, this was hard with the limited contact, and everyone wearing a mask, making it difficult for students to connect with their teachers.
kciiradio.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Receives The Greater Jefferson County Foundation Grant
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from The Greater Jefferson County Foundation at their annual banquet in August. The Greater Jefferson County Foundation, founded in 1975, receives, accepts, and distributes funds for educational, cultural, civic, and charitable purposes for the benefit of the greater Jefferson County community.
kjfmradio.com
NECAC offering free meat for qualifying clients
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is helping to beat inflation by offering free meat to income-qualifying clients in eight Missouri counties. Pictured is NECAC’s Kayla Wasson loading frozen beef into a bag. The meat is available at NECAC Service Center food pantries in Lewis, Macon, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, Shelby and Warren counties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
Kirk Building renovation project right on track on Truman State campus
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Construction is right on track with the renovation project at the Kirk Building on the Truman State University campus in Kirksville. Since the building closed in late 2020, it has been primarily used for storage. Truman State Public Relations Director Travis Miles informed KTVO that there...
ktvo.com
Blessing Health announces closure of Keokuk hospital
KEOKUK, Iowa — A southeast Iowa hospital that's been in financial crisis over the last decade is closing its doors soon. Blessing Health System announced Thursday it's closing its Keokuk, Iowa, hospital Oct. 1, 2022. The 49 bed not-for-profit hospital joined Blessing Health System on March 1, 2021. The...
ktvo.com
Pekin staff member placed on administrative leave after student assaults student
PACKWOOD, Iowa — A Pekin Community School District (PCSD) staff member is now on paid administrative leave as an investigation of an incident is underway. On Friday, a video was shared online showing a Pekin student assaulting another student in a classroom. Some parents in the district are now questioning the way the incident was handled by school staff.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man killed, 1 injured, in rollover crash Thursday afternoon
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed and another injured when the trash truck they were in ran off the road. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway H, about 3 miles south of Leonard in Shelby County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktvo.com
Judith Ann Dierling, 73, of Novinger, Mo., Ruschmeier Funeral Home
Judith Ann Dierling, 73 years old, of Novinger, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri. Judy was born August 17, 1949 in Stahl, Missouri to Carl Thomas and Annie Marie (Moots) Epperson. Judy married George Furnish, and two children were born to the union, Thomas and Gary. In 1978, she then married Kennith Dierling and they had two children, Barbara and Michael. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, George Furnish and Kennith Dierling; and her two sons, Thomas Furnish and Gary Furnish.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri woman and child injured in Wednesday morning crash
KNOX COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman and child were injured in a Wednesday morning crash in Knox County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. on Route K, about 1.5 miles east of Baring, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a...
ktvo.com
Curtiss Forquer, 58, Casady-Luscan Funeral Services
Curtiss Forquer, age 58 passed away peacefully on September 1, 2022, at the Kirksville Manor in Kirksville, MO where he had been a resident for a short time. Curtiss was born on June 17, 1964, in Keosauqua, IA the son of Arthur Lee and Twila Irene (Glass) Forquer. He was raised in Scotland County and attended the local schools. Curtiss worked in the housekeeping department of the Scotland County Memorial Hospital for over 20 years. He was united in marriage to Pam Heaton, the couple later divorced. Curtiss enjoyed hunting and fishing and being outdoors.
kyoutv.com
Ottumwa house fire causes estimated $50K in damage
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 1100 block of E. Mary Street just after midnight on Friday. In a press release, firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire was found to have originated in a bathroom on the first floor of the home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
khqa.com
4 injured in Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people are injured following a four-vehicle crash in Marion County, Missouri. It happened at 2:30 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 6, one mile west of Taylor. Three of the vehicles were stopped in a construction zone when a fourth vehicle crashed into one...
ktvo.com
Residents safely escape Ottumwa house fire
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An early-morning house fire has caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to an Ottumwa home. Emergency first responders were called to the blaze just before 1 a.m. Friday at 1108 E. Mary St. When crews got there, they found heavy smoke emitting from the...
ktvo.com
Kirksville School District works to overcome staffing shortages
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The number of educators leaving teaching is at an alarming rate, with eight percent of teachers leaving the profession every year. This is particularly hard for rural communities, who are struggling to find teachers to come to the area. The Kirksville School District has overcome the...
Pen City Current
The Colonel makes big delivery to Animal shelter
FORT MADISON - The Colonel delivered Saturday to the PAW Animal Shelter near Fort Madison. This wasn't your usual delivery service bringing a meal, although they did, KFC officials from southeast Iowa brought lunch, drinks, cake and a check... for $10,000. PAW Director Sandy Brown, who was at the shelter...
ktvo.com
Kirksville Kiwanis Club collecting kids Halloween costumes for its annual drive
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The calendar says it's September, but the forecast continues to be more summer-like than fall-like. That means many people aren't probably thinking about the upcoming spooky season. To make sure every kid has a very happy Halloween, the Kirksville Kiwanis Club is holding its costume drive...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 1, 2022
Donald W Miller Jr, 29, 627 Oak St, Theft at 513 Hampshire St on 08/23/2022. NTA 177. Tamy L Lewis, 58, Mt Sterling, Stealing at 5211 Broadway St on 08/29/2022. NTA 168. Skyler M Call, 23, 415 Hampshire St, reports the theft of his Xbox, headphones and controller on 08/17/2022. 177.
khqa.com
8 adults, 1 child displaced after Quincy fire
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. An overloaded power strip was the cause of a Wednesday morning apartment fire in the 800 block of North 5th Street, according to the Quincy Fire Department. The department said the power strip had multiple appliances plugged into it including an air conditioning window...
KBOE Radio
OTTUMWA POLICE INVESTIGATING TRAILER THEFT
OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Police Department reports that yesterday morning at around 7am, the department was contacted regarding some stolen semi-trailers from JBS. Preliminary investigation suggests that a semi was stolen from the area of JBS. That semi was utilized in the theft of three semi-trailers that contained pork products ready to be distributed.
Comments / 0