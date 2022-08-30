Read full article on original website
Addition of T-VEC to Pembrolizumab in Advanced Melanoma
As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Chesney et al, the phase III MASTERKEY-265 trial has shown no significant improvement in progression-free survival or overall survival with the addition of talimogene laherparepvec (T-VEC) to pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma. Study Details. The double-blind trial included 692 patients...
New Risk Stratification System for Completely Resected Stage II or III Colorectal Cancer
As reported in The Lancet Oncology, Kleppe et al have developed a risk stratification system using the DoMore-v1-CRC marker and pathologic staging markers that may permit many patients with stage II or III colorectal cancer to avoid adjuvant chemotherapy. As stated by the investigators, “The DoMore-v1-CRC marker was recently developed...
Novel Pembrolizumab-Based Combination Under Study in Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma
In a phase II trial reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Sadeghi et al found that EphrinB2 inhibition with soluble EphB4-human serum albumin (sEphB4-HSA) plus pembrolizumab appeared to exert substantial activity in patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma, particularly among patients with tumors expressing EphrinB2. As related by the investigators,...
Activity Shown for Novel Immunotherapy Combination in Microsatellite-Stable Colorectal Cancer
Expanded data from the phase I C-800 study showed the immunotherapy combination of botensilimab and balstilimab appeared to be active in patients with microsatellite-stable (MSS) metastatic colorectal cancer. The findings were reported at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancers 2022 by Anthony B. El-Khoueiry, MD, Phase I Program Director at the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, Los Angeles.1.
Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy and Organ-Preserving Surgery in Early Rectal Cancer
As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Hagen F. Kennecke, MD, MHA, and colleagues, the Canadian Cancer Trials Group phase II NEO trial has shown that 3 months of neoadjuvant chemotherapy resulted in tumor downstaging and avoidance of radical surgery in a high proportion of patients with early rectal cancer.
ASTRO Issues Clinical Guideline on Radiation Therapy for IDH-Mutant Glioma
A new clinical guideline from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) provides recommendations on the use of radiation therapy to treat patients with isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH)-mutant grade 2 and grade 3 diffuse glioma. Evidence-based recommendations outline the multidisciplinary planning and delivery techniques to manage this subset of central nervous system (CNS) tumors. The guideline—ASTRO’s first for lower-grade glioma—was published by Halasz et al in Practical Radiation Oncology.
Luspatercept for Anemia in Patients With Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Long-Term Follow-up
In a long-term follow-up of the German phase II PACE-MDS trial reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Uwe Platzbecker, MD, and colleagues described erythroid, neutrophil, and platelet hematologic improvement rates with luspatercept treatment for anemia in patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), including among MDS subtypes. Study Details. In...
New Cervicovaginal Epigenetic Test for Screening of Suspected Endometrial Cancer
As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Herzog et al have developed a simple noninvasive test for screening for suspected endometrial cancer—the Women’s Cancer Risk Identification-Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction Test for Endometrial Cancer (WID-qEC)—that has shown accuracy in detecting disease. Study Details. The WID-qEC is a...
Study Examines How Genetic Mutations May Contribute to the Development of Cholangiocarcinoma
A team of researchers from the University of Rochester discovered how certain genetic mutations fuel the growth of cholangiocarcinoma, a rare but aggressive type of malignancy that has been on the rise in the United States. Their work, published by Guo et al in Cell Reports this week, details the cooperation of two known cancer genes, ARID1A and KRAS, and how they disable tumor suppressor activity.
Can Patients With Low-Risk Nasopharyngeal Cancer Be Treated Safely With Radiotherapy Alone?
Intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) alone may be considered an effective treatment option for “low-risk” T1–2N1 and T3N0 nasopharyngeal carcinoma, according to trial data presented by Jun Ma, MD, MS, Professor of Radiation Oncology, Sun Yat-Sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China, at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting.1 These findings also were published in JAMA.2.
