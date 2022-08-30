A team of researchers from the University of Rochester discovered how certain genetic mutations fuel the growth of cholangiocarcinoma, a rare but aggressive type of malignancy that has been on the rise in the United States. Their work, published by Guo et al in Cell Reports this week, details the cooperation of two known cancer genes, ARID1A and KRAS, and how they disable tumor suppressor activity.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO