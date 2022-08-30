Read full article on original website
Experts warn of spotted lanternfly's arrival
It is not here yet, but you may soon have to keep an eye out for an invasive species in Door County’s cherry orchards and grapevines. Originally from Asia, the spotted lanternfly has been making its way west since it was first found in 2014 in Pennsylvania. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection, the insect feeds on plants and leaves a sugary substance in its wake that could attract other insects and cause moldy fungi to grow. PJ Liesch from the University of Wisconsin Entomology Department says it is unknown when the spotted lanternfly could make it to the state because it is more likely to move from state to state as eggs than the insect itself. He also points out that while some parts of Wisconsin may be unsuitable for the spotted lanternfly, Door County may not be as lucky.
Logging expo returns to Green Bay
The Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association is bringing back the annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo; it will be held Sept. 8-10 at the Resch Complex, 820 Armed Forces Drive, Green Bay. It’s the first time since 2010 that the event has been held. People are also...
West Nile virus found in two Wisconsin animals
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The West Nile virus is back. State health officials confirmed the virus was found in two animals in Wisconsin. They are the first known cases in the state this year and are prompting the Dept. of Health Services to remind people they need to protect themselves from mosquito bites.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A collection of oddities
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Give us 3 minutes, and we’ll give you 3 brilliant stories. SEE! Electricity in the air! Brad Spakowitz shows you another method scientists and engineers have created for transmitting energy wirelessly. THINK! Artificial intelligence proves to be much more accurate at diagnosing ear infections...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
Wisconsin Ginseng Celebration brings awareness to the ginseng plant and it’s unique purpose
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - Did you know that Marathon is recognized as the ginseng capital of the country? That’s right, and the Wisconsin Ginseng celebration took part of the Marathon Fun Days festival to spread awareness of the unique plant. During the celebration, the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin offered...
Debugging the Japanese beetle problem
TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. — A particularly pesky insect has popped up in pockets all across our state. While the invasive insect is one that can be hard to handle, one top expert says there are some new tricks you can try. Farmer John Pray used to have the...
Wisconsin DNR needs your help collecting milkweed seedpods
Residents across Wisconsin are being asked to keep an eye out for wild common milkweed seedpods. If you do spot them, you are asked to collect the pods.
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin
Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
Heading into Wisconsin's wild rice harvest, Ojibwe leaders work to guard against further declines
With the end of summer comes peak harvest time for Wisconsin wild rice, known as manoomin in Ojibwe. Despite declining wild rice populations, this year's harvest is expected to be "relatively average" across the northern part of the state, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. But what's average now is a sharp departure from harvests of the past.
Plague confirmed in Wyoming
Laboratory testing has recently confirmed a rural Albany County cat has died of the plague. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the cat’s home was in the Laramie area and the animal lived primarily outdoors. Other cats in a group at the same location have also died during...
Wisconsin DNR urging hunters to help slow the spread of CWD this season
MADISON (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for hunters help in preventing the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) during the hunting season. When hunters are planning their hunt this season, they are asked to know their county's baiting and feeding restrictions. Currently, 58 counties...
Nurses to strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals, 1 in Wisconsin
The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?
This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand
CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House
Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
DNR investigates bear with taste for backyard chickens in Northern Michigan
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI – A black bear with a taste for chickens is roaming near Boyne City at night, and officials are advising residents to take precautions, WPBN/WGTU reports. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has received reports of the bear attacking chickens and knocking over bird feeders, the...
