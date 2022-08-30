The Greensboro Police Department (GPD) is going to be using robots to assist victims of burglary. Well, not robots exactly but chatbots – something like Siri or Alexa but programmed to help victims of burglary know what to do – and the communication is by typing out questions on the website, not by shouting out, “Hey Siri.”

