Read full article on original website
Related
rhinotimes.com
State Gives Guilford County $638K – And 39 Cents – To Beef Up Food Assistance
The State of North Carolina received just over $15 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) money to help social services departments across North Carolina administer Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The state, through the NC Department of Health and Human Services, is allocating $638,000.39 to Guilford County. State...
rhinotimes.com
Sedalia’s Water Plans Evaporate Quickly At Packed Meeting
At a special called meeting of the Sedalia Town Council on Wednesday, Aug. 31, held to discuss using federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) money for a water and sewer system for the town, a standing-room-only crowd had other ideas. Now the town has different plans for the money it has...
rhinotimes.com
Chairman Skip Alston Takes Part In Heroin Bust
Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston has done a lot of things in his career, but one thing he’s never done before this week is witness a drug bust. Alston was riding along for an evening with Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers to get to...
rhinotimes.com
Public Kept In The Dark About City Council Work Session On Sept. 1
The Greensboro City Council is holding a work session at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. The topic the City Council will be discussing at this work session has not been publicly disclosed. Since City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba took office on Feb. 1, there has been notably less information released to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rhinotimes.com
GCS Removes Acting From Acting Superintendent Oakley’s Title
The Guilford County Board of Education looked all over the country and then found what they wanted standing right in front of them. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Guilford County school board name Acting Guilford County School Superintendent Whitney Oakley as the new superintendent of Guilford County Schools (GCS). The...
rhinotimes.com
Greensboro Police Go High Tech To Provide More Help To Burglary Victims
The Greensboro Police Department (GPD) is going to be using robots to assist victims of burglary. Well, not robots exactly but chatbots – something like Siri or Alexa but programmed to help victims of burglary know what to do – and the communication is by typing out questions on the website, not by shouting out, “Hey Siri.”
rhinotimes.com
County To Spend A Quarter Million On New Emergency Response Vehicles
Everyone likes the new car or new truck smell when they buy an automobile. However, Guilford County government is purchasing five new rides for a much better reason – to help save lives. At the Thursday, Sept. 1 Guilford County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board is expected to...
Comments / 0