Guilford County, NC

rhinotimes.com

Sedalia’s Water Plans Evaporate Quickly At Packed Meeting

At a special called meeting of the Sedalia Town Council on Wednesday, Aug. 31, held to discuss using federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) money for a water and sewer system for the town, a standing-room-only crowd had other ideas. Now the town has different plans for the money it has...
SEDALIA, NC
rhinotimes.com

Chairman Skip Alston Takes Part In Heroin Bust

Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston has done a lot of things in his career, but one thing he’s never done before this week is witness a drug bust. Alston was riding along for an evening with Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers to get to...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Public Kept In The Dark About City Council Work Session On Sept. 1

The Greensboro City Council is holding a work session at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. The topic the City Council will be discussing at this work session has not been publicly disclosed. Since City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba took office on Feb. 1, there has been notably less information released to...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

GCS Removes Acting From Acting Superintendent Oakley’s Title

The Guilford County Board of Education looked all over the country and then found what they wanted standing right in front of them. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Guilford County school board name Acting Guilford County School Superintendent Whitney Oakley as the new superintendent of Guilford County Schools (GCS). The...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Police Go High Tech To Provide More Help To Burglary Victims

The Greensboro Police Department (GPD) is going to be using robots to assist victims of burglary. Well, not robots exactly but chatbots – something like Siri or Alexa but programmed to help victims of burglary know what to do – and the communication is by typing out questions on the website, not by shouting out, “Hey Siri.”
GREENSBORO, NC

