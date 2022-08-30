Read full article on original website
Developing: Large police presence reported at Saquaqucket Harbor in Harwich
HARWICH – There was a large police presence at Saquaqucket Harbor off Route 28 in Harwich Saturday morning. It reportedly began around 3 AM when a missing person report came in. Harwich Firefighters called for a dive team response and an intensive search was conducted. CWN is checking with Harwich authorities for further details. The post Developing: Large police presence reported at Saquaqucket Harbor in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays going over the Sagamore Bridge. The collision was reported eastbound and a photo from the scene showed one vehicle facing the wrong direction. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in...
Body of missing boater recovered in Harwich early Saturday
HARWICH, Mass. — The body of a missing boater was recovered in Harwich early Saturday morning after he was last seen heading to the boat to prepare for a family fishing trip. The boater was reported missing in Saquatucket Harbor around 3 a.m. Saturday and after a brief search...
8 people including 4 children safe after vessel gounds on Collier’s Ledge
OSTERVILLE – Eight people including 4 children are safe after their vessel grounded on Collier’s Ledge around 9 PM Saturday. The Barnstable Harbormaster along with Hyannis and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire boats all responded to the call for assistance. The Harbormaster was able to bring the people onto his vessel and safely to shore. No injuries were reported. A commercial salvage company was attempting to refloat the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
Harwich Police investigate after a school bus slams into tree
HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Harwich Police are investigating after a school bus slammed into a tree on Bay Road Wednesday afternoon. There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for unknown injuries. Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Wareham responds to fiery motor vehicle crash
WAREHAM – Wednesday morning, shortly before 10 AM, Wareham Fire C-1, Engine 1 and Rescue 1, responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident on Router 495 at Route 58. When units arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle fully involved in fire after crashing into the wooded median strip area. Captain Mark […] The post Wareham responds to fiery motor vehicle crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Officials: Multiple agencies assist in finding body of missing Massachusetts boater
A missing Massachusetts boater has been found dead. According to the Harwich Fire Department, the Harwich Police Department requested the HFD to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 a.m. this morning to assist with searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning, was last seen last night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.
New details: Fire causes extensive damage to house in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Yarmouth Port just after 3 PM Thursday.Heavy smoke and fire were showing when crews arrived at 38 Brush Hill Road. The fire appeared to have started on the outside of the structure and crews were checking for extension to the second floor. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
State Trooper, Driver Taken to Hospital After Crash in Plymouth
A Massachusetts state trooper and another driver were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash in Plymouth, authorities said. A state police cruiser was hit around 4:30 a.m. while on a detail along Route 3 northbound in Plymouth, a spokesperson with Massachusetts State Police said. Both the trooper...
State trooper taken to hospital after cruiser struck on highway in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A state trooper was taken to the hospital after their cruiser was struck by a motorist on a highway in Plymouth early Thursday morning. The trooper was working a details on the northbound side of Route 3 near Exit 3 when their cruiser was hit by the driver of a Honda sedan, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Dukes County tele-communicator assists with baby delivery
AQUINNAH – The Dukes County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to congratulate the parents of a newly born baby in Aquinnah, who greeted the world on September 1 while parents were on the phone with Dukes County Sheriff’s Tele-Communicator James Grillo! Dispatcher Grillo received a 911 call for a woman in labor just before midnight on September 1, and used his training to guide the laboring mother and father-to-be through the delivery process. Baby and Mother were safely transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital by Tri-Town Ambulance, with Aquinnah Police assisting. Congratulations to the family from the entire Dukes County Sheriff’s Tele-Communications team!
1 person killed, 5 others seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brockton
One person was killed and five other were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians, cars, and motorcycles in Brockton on Wednesday night, authorities said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found several people suffering from an array of injuries, according to the Brockton Police Department.
Painting Scheduled on Bridge Over Rt. 6 in Brewster
BREWSTER – Crews with MassDOT will be in Brewster starting Tuesday, September 6 to paint the bridge that brings Freemans Way over Route 6. Work will be done on weekdays along the Lawrence B. Doyle Bridge between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The work is scheduled to wrap up on May 26, 2023.
Fall River alerts residents, businesses of emergency water shut down tonight
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Residents and businesses on North Main Street from Weetamoe Street north to Herman Street will be without water for several hours starting Wednesday night at 10 p.m. The city said the water shut down is to repair a water leak that was found on...
Updated at 12:30 PM: Two children removed from scene of apparent overnight murder-suicide in Hyannis
HYANNIS – At approximately 2:48 AM on Friday, the Barnstable Police Department responded to a residence at 66 Murray Way, a duplex, in Hyannis after receiving a call reporting an assault inside the home. Upon investigation, it was determined that a homicide and suicide had occurred at the home,...
1 dead, 5 seriously injured after multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and several others were seriously hurt in Brockton after an accident involving pedestrians, motorcycles and motor vehicles, according to police. Brockton Police told 7NEWS at least five people were taken to nearby hospitals after the crash, which was reported just before 8:30...
Chatham Harbormaster assists stroke victim on fishing boat
CHATHAM – At approximately 10:06 AM Friday, the Chatham Harbormaster Office received a report from Chatham Fire Department of a possible stroke victim on a 26’ fishing vessel 14 miles east of Chatham. Deputy Harbormaster Holm and Chatham Fire Captain Higgins and Firefighter Fietz responded from the Fish Pier in the H-27 response boat and arrived on scene 5 miles east of the Chatham South Inlet at 10:43 AM. The Chatham Fire personnel were transferred over to the vessel and conducted an evaluation of the victim. He was then transported over to the H-27 and brought into the Chatham Fish Pier where he was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation.
Woman who worked at Swansea emergency vet office killed in ATV crash
Police have released the name of the victim in a fatal ATV crash over the weekend. According to Coventry Police, just after 3:30 a.m., the Coventry Police Department, along with the Western Coventry Fire District responded to Cahoone Road to investigate a motor vehicle accident involving an ATV. Upon arrival,...
Brockton Police investigating multi-crash accident that left one dead, five injured
Brockton and Massachusetts State Police are investigating an accident that left one person dead and five others seriously injured Wednesday night. According to a statement from Brockton Police, the accident involved several pedestrians, cars and motorcycles and occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue. Brockton firefighters...
Marthas Vineyard police make what is believed to be the largest seizure of cocaine in island history
OAK BLUFFS – During the month of August 2022, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force who are assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force began an investigation into the illegal distribution of cocaine in the Town of Oak Bluffs.
