Youngstown, OH

YPD lieutenant has been on paid leave for 17 months

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown lieutenant has been on paid administrative leave for the past 17 months.

Lt. Brian Flynn was placed on paid administrative leave on March 25, 2021.

First News requested Flynn’s personnel file, but all of the information related to an open investigation has been redacted. At this time, it is unclear why Flynn has been placed on leave.

City Law Director Jeff Limbian said he couldn’t release any information on Flynn’s leave or how long the investigation would take.

According to the Youngstown master salary list, a lieutenant of more than three years makes $78,654.58 a year. Flynn has served in the position for more than 10 years.

Flynn was hired at the Youngstown Police Department in 1998. He was promoted to Detective Sergeant in 2006. In September 2011, he was sworn in as a lieutenant.

Guest
3d ago

i do believe the public has the right to know why this man is still on leave from job for a year and a half. and receiving his salary for no work .

Jaquala Fletcher
4d ago

Ya know nurses an aides aren’t paid when investigations are going on. ATP maybe I need to apply to be a cop because I’ve been investigated twice and both times I was without pay due to residents family members blatantly lying on me 🙄

