The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me Release Date, Trailer And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
"The Dark Pictures Anthology" began with "Man of Medan" back in 2019, and since then, Supermassive Games has continued to build on the series. While the inaugural entry received mixed reviews, "Little Hope" was generally considered a significant improvement by critics, and "House of Ashes" built on that success with another solid experience. Now, the first season of the series is drawing to a close with "The Devil in Me."
Lies Of P - Everything We Know So Far
"Lies of P" is an upcoming action game developed and published by Neowiz Games. This Soulslike game, a grim retelling of the story of Pinocchio, will have the player controlling the legendary puppet as he searches for Mr. Geppetto. The game takes place in a city called Krat, according to...
Bloody Hell Hotel: What We Know So Far
Wlad Marhulets, the creator of "Darq," a surreal puzzle horror, is back with a new team and a new game. Kotaku described "Bloody Hell Hotel" as a cross between typical vampire horror and "Stardew Valley" — which really says something about how off-the-wall the concept of this game is. Gamers play as a telepathic vampire waking up after a few centuries and discovering their once sprawling mansion is barely standing on its own.
The Expanse: A Telltale Series - What We Know So Far
While Gamescom 2022 had plenty of surprising things, like an appearance from Hideo Kojima and long-awaited information for "Dead Island 2," one surprising thing was the sheer number of space-related games discussed. In fact, ESA Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti delivered a message to Gamescom 2022 from the International Space Station acknowledging just how many space-related video games were coming out. One game set in space discussed at Gamescom was "The Expanse: A Telltale Series." Based on the popular TV show of the same name, the Telltale game promises to explore the backstory of one of the game's most beloved characters.
Moonbreaker Early Access Release Date, Trailer And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live, "Moonbreaker" is a new turn-based strategy game from the developer behind the "Subnautica," a non-violent open-world game. This new game, made by Unknown Worlds Entertainment, is looking to emulate the experience of tabletop gaming in a colorful and vibrant sci-fi setting. "Moonbreaker" has players put together a team of units, all represented by detailed in-game tabletop models, and battle it out in a single area using turn-based combat.
Tainted Grail: The Fall Of Avalon - What We Know So Far
"Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon" was originally a board game developed by Awaken Realms and funded by fans on Kickstarter. The survival co-op game — which tasked players with adventuring in a dark reinterpretation of the world of King Arthur — was a hit with boardgamers, currently ranking in the top 100 games on BoardGameGeek. Given the success of the game and the overlap between board game fans and video game fans, it's not surprising that Awaken Realms decided to bring its adventure to gamers. This move into video games began with the release of "Tainted Grail: Conquest" in 2021, a roguelike and deck-builder, and now continues with a full-fledged open-world RPG.
Outcast 2 - What We Know So Far
THQ Nordic gave fans plenty to look forward to at their Digital Showcase 2022 livestream. Among the big announcements and updates were upcoming remakes of "Alone in the Dark" and "Gothic 1" as well as a sequel to the classic "Jagged Alliance" series. In addition, THQ Nordic continued its trend of reviving beloved games with an update on "Outcast 2."
Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties DLC Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Released in February 2022, "Dying Light 2: Stay Human" has had ample time to settle in amongst gamers. Developed and self-published by Techland as the follow-up to 2015's highly successful "Dying Light," the zombie apocalypse title was met by mostly positive reviews due to its gameplay elements, though critics felt its story leaves much to be desired. Despite these shortcomings, the game — like its predecessor — has found its place within the current gaming ecosystem. Now Techland has announced the first of many story expansions "Dying Light 2" will receive in the coming years: "Bloody Ties."
Thirsty Suitors - What We Know So Far
"Thirsty Suitors" follows Jala, a young woman who returns to her hometown after yet another failed relationship. Back in Timber Falls, she must face her parents' disappointment along with the multitude of broken hearts she left in her wake. Convinced everyone hates her and possessing little in the way of identity or goals, Jala has a lot of work to do to get her life on a better path.
Why We're Worried About Marvel's Midnight Suns
Marvel fans have had an up-and-down relationship with video games. While some have gone on to attract favorable attention from the industry and hold high Metacritic scores, like in the cases of "Marvel's Spider-Man" and "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy," others like "Marvel's Avengers" have crashed and burned. Firaxis, the developer behind the "XCOM" series, is handling Marvel's next title — but payers aren't sure how they feel about "Marvel's Midnight Suns" yet.
Saints Row: Where To Find The Doctor Who Easter Egg
Though "Saints Row" fans may not have a fifth installment in the series yet, what they do have is a long-awaited reboot that launched on August 23, 2022. Unfortunately, reviews haven't looked the best, with many citing the bugs and glitches which also plagued early reactions. "Saints Row" may not be the perfect game, but for those who have stuck with the franchise for a while now, it could be hard to resist the reboot. Fans were even understanding when the title was delayed, demonstrating a high level of support.
The Real Reason Dead Space 3 Bombed
When the original "Dead Space" was released back in 2008, it looked like the beginning of a long and successful franchise. It received great reviews from critics, especially for the inaugural game in a new series. Among the features that stood out were the minimalist take on a HUD and the need for a careful strategy to take down enemies. Foes proved susceptible to different weapons, and many could be dismembered by players in strategic ways, slowing them down or weakening them to set up the kill.
Legal Experts Have Good News About Lord Of The Rings Games
The world of Middle Earth experienced a shakeup last week. Embracer Group, a media company based in Sweden, announced it had acquired Middle-earth Enterprises, the rights owner to "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" as they relate to games, movies, and other works. This means that, while Middle-earth Enterprises still exists, it and the associated IP rights are now owned by Embracer. In a press release about the acquisition, Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors said, "I am truly excited to have 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit,' one of the world's most epic fantasy franchises join the Embracer family," Wingefors went on to hint at future opportunities for games, movies, and shows set in Tolkien's vast fictional universe. If that happens, it would be a significant shift in pace for the fans getting even more bad news about "The Lord of the Rings: Gollum" or those unsure about EA's upcoming "Lord of the Rings" mobile game.
Why Fortnite Apologized To Adriana Chechik Amid Twitch Ban
On August 25, Adriana Chechik — a former adult star and fledgling Twitch streamer — revealed that she been blocked from participating in the recent Twitch Rivals No Build Event for "Fortnite" an hour before it was set to begin. According to Chechik, there were two approval processes that she needed to pass in order to participate in the event — one from Twitch and another from Epic Games — and that she was ultimately turned away due to her history as an actress in the adult industry. Chechik was shown to be obviously distraught by the decision and said that she would be reaching out to Epic. Unfortunately, things would only go from bad to worse within the next 24 hours.
The Massive Total War: Warhammer Map That's Been 10 Years In The Making
"Total War: Warhammer" is a subseries of games in the immensely popular turn-based real-time tactics series "Total War." What separates "Total War: Warhammer" from the rest of the "Total War" series is that it doesn't have a historical setting. Instead, "Total War: Warhammer" takes place in a fantasy realm home to Greenskins, Vampires, Dwarves, and of course, Humans. And Players must take control of one of these races or factions to build an empire through conquest and city management.
Prey 2017 Director Breaks Silence On Being 'Insulted' By Bethesda
The director of Arkane's "Prey" has spoken out about how Bethesda forced the studio to use the "Prey" name against their wishes. Released in 2006 by the now-shuttered Human Head Studios, the original "Prey" was a sci-fi horror game following a Native American that's abducted by aliens. While 2017's "Prey" is also a sci-fi horror game, it takes place on a massive space station filled with shape-shifting aliens. Though sharing the same genre, the two games weren't connected by anything other than name. Now, former "Prey" Director Raphael Colantonio has confirmed that the game was never created with the intention of becoming part of the "Prey" franchise.
The Biggest Differences Between The Last Of Us Part I On PS5 And PS4
Fans who played "The Last of Us" on PlayStation 4 will be able to spot more than a few differences in "The Last of Us Part I" for PlayStation 5. Although the remake was leaked before its reveal, Naughty Dog officially announced "The Last of Us Part I" during the Summer Game Fest showcase on June 9. After sharing information about a standalone multiplayer experience for those who enjoyed the "Factions" game mode, creative director Neil Druckmann brought out Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, the voices of Joel and Ellie. Together with Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley, the group discussed the upcoming "The Last of Us" TV show and Baker and Johnson's involvement with it. Then, they unveiled the remake.
Ubisoft Confirms What We All Suspected About Assassin's Creed Mirage
After some intense speculation, Ubisoft has confirmed the name of the next "Assassin's Creed" game, complete with some official artwork that should have fans very excited. As spotted by Eurogamer, a post from a popular "Assassin's Creed" fan page called The Codex Network appeared to show off an image from the game early on the morning of Sept. 1, but it was later taken down at the request of the franchise's rights-holders. This followed other instances of details leaking onto social media, including the apparent name of the next game in the series: "Assassin's Creed Mirage."
Does The Last Of Us Part I Include Factions Multiplayer?
With an HBO live action series on the way and a next-gen remake for PS5 arriving soon, fans everywhere are preparing to jump back into "The Last of Us." Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us," was originally released on the PS3 in 2013 to critical acclaim, with many calling it one of the greatest games of all time (via attackofthefanboy). Much of its success can be credited to its engaging narrative in which players take control of Joel as they help a young girl named Ellie navigate a post-apocalyptic world with danger lurking around every corner. But "The Last of Us" had more than just a single-player campaign to offer.
