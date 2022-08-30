The world of Middle Earth experienced a shakeup last week. Embracer Group, a media company based in Sweden, announced it had acquired Middle-earth Enterprises, the rights owner to "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" as they relate to games, movies, and other works. This means that, while Middle-earth Enterprises still exists, it and the associated IP rights are now owned by Embracer. In a press release about the acquisition, Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors said, "I am truly excited to have 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit,' one of the world's most epic fantasy franchises join the Embracer family," Wingefors went on to hint at future opportunities for games, movies, and shows set in Tolkien's vast fictional universe. If that happens, it would be a significant shift in pace for the fans getting even more bad news about "The Lord of the Rings: Gollum" or those unsure about EA's upcoming "Lord of the Rings" mobile game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO