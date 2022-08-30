ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTA’s Digital Brand Architects Acquires Management Company for Golfers

By J. Clara Chan
 4 days ago
Digital Brand Architects , the influencer management company and UTA subsidiary, has acquired Digital Golf Collective, a digital talent management company catering toward golfers.

As part of the acquisition, Digital Golf Collective’s roster of clients — which include golfers and lifestyle influencers like Tisha Alyn, Ryan Rustand and Cassandra Meyer — will be represented by DBA. DGC co-founders Jess McAlister and Sean Guerrero will continue to run day-to-day operations and report up to DBA CEO Raina Penchansky and SVP of Finance AD Rastogi.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“From our first meeting, I was immediately struck by the vision Jess and Sean laid out and how seamlessly it aligned with our own perspective on the world of content creation,” Penchansky said in a statement on Tuesday. “Their success in such a niche area is indicative of their creative approach and I am thrilled that they are part of the DBA team. Together we will be able to expand opportunities for our clients and evolve our business in fresh ways.”

McAlister and Guerrero launched DGC to service creators, brands, events and tournaments in the golf industry, with a view toward golfers as being part of the larger lifestyle creator ecosystem.

“After creating and shaping the influencer marketing economy within golf, this is an exciting moment for the future of DGC and our clients,” McAlister and Guerrero said in a joint statement. “As golf keeps trending upwards as the fastest growing segment in sports, the timing couldn’t be better for us to join the expansive networks of DBA and UTA.”

