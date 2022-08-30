A man is facing several charges including battery against a public safety official and public intoxication after police say he headbutted and officer while being arrested. Officers with the Evansville Police Department said they were originally sent to a domestic situation around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday after a woman called 911 and said that her ex, 38-year-old Aaron Fenwick, was following her in a vehicle.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO