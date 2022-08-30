ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Patrick Carpenter
4d ago

What a joke! $100 bond???? LMAO......favoritism at its finest.

Kent Rupp
4d ago

Bond is also set on risk of flight, he will show up for court for his charges

14news.com

ISP: Mother arrested after driving impaired with children in car

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving injuries on I-64 east of Lynnville on Friday night. According to a press release, when troopers arrived, they found a car off the roadway on its top. The driver, 33-year-old Justa Shinn of Fort Wayne, and her two children were still inside the car.
LYNNVILLE, IN
14news.com

Deputies: Drunk driver crashes into mailbox and ditch

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing charges after a crash Thursday afternoon in Vanderburgh County. Deputies say Rachel Hudson was spotted driving down Saint Wendel Road around 4:30 p.m. They say she veered over to the opposite lanes of travel, then off the road and into a...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Affidavit: Man arrested following Himalaya Food Mart robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after robbing the Himalaya Food Mart on Washington Avenue. According to a press release, on Aug. 14, a man in the food mart grabbed a few items and took them to checkout. He then walked behind the counter, pulled out a knife and told the cashier to open the cash register.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

ISP: Evansville man leads troopers on chase, crashes motorcycle

DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank. ISP: Mother arrested after driving impaired with children in car. Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Impaired 18-year-old arrested after driving 100 MPH on Highway 41, police say

An Evansville, Indiana woman is behind bars after police say she was caught driving down the highway at 100 miles per hour while under the influence. The Indiana State Police says a trooper was patrolling on Highway 41 in Gibson County around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he saw a driver passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Evansville Teen Arrested In Gibson County

An Evansville teen was spotted by a Gibson County Trooper on Highway 41 driving at a high rate of speed while passing other drivers. 18 year old Haley Goodmon was clocked going 100 mph and was eventually stopped on Coalmine Road. The trooper says he detected an odor of an...
k105.com

Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of truck, trailer from Dundee

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a stolen truck and trailer. According to Ohio Co. Sheriff Tracy Beatty, on Tuesday morning at approximately 3:00, a Silver 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 (headline photo) and a black 10-foot trailer with a drop ramp (pictured below) were reported stolen from the 200 block of Dundee Narrows Road in Dundee.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.

UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles occurred in Daviess County on Friday night. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened on the 11000 block of US-431 in Utica. Deputies say one passenger car and two...
UTICA, KY
wevv.com

Bodycam footage shows arrest of Henderson double-murder suspect

New footage obtained by 44News shows the moments police took a man accused of shooting and killing two people at the Harbor House in Henderson into custody. Authorities said they took 37-year-old Kenneth Gibbs into custody without incident after finding his vehicle unoccupied at the Hayes Boat Ramp just before 10 p.m. on the night of the shooting.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Man accused of headbutting police officer after following woman to EPD headquarters

A man is facing several charges including battery against a public safety official and public intoxication after police say he headbutted and officer while being arrested. Officers with the Evansville Police Department said they were originally sent to a domestic situation around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday after a woman called 911 and said that her ex, 38-year-old Aaron Fenwick, was following her in a vehicle.
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

18-year-old arrested for impaired driving

A motorist was clocked at over 100 miles an hour on US 41. At 11:30 Wednesday night, Indiana State Police patrolling Gibson County saw a 2011 Hyundai Sonata passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed. Radar indicated that the driver, 18-year-old Haley Goodman of Evansville, was going about...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

One killed, another seriously injured after crash in Saline County

One person is dead and another seriously injured after a four-vehicle crash that happened on Thursday in Saline County, Illinois. The Illinois State Police says it happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on southbound US Route 45 at Feazel Road in Harrisburg. Police say a bucket truck was going south on...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Woman accused of shooting husband formally charged

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The woman accused of shooting her husband in the chest in Mt. Vernon has been formally charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and battery with a deadly weapon. Melissa Wade pleaded not guilty Thursday. ”We’re fortunate here in Posey County that this is not a...
MOUNT VERNON, IN
wevv.com

Evansville man sentenced to 15 years for meth and gun crimes

An Evansville man will spend more than a decade behind bars after being sentenced for several meth and weapons-related crimes. Federal officials said Friday that 54-year-old Nathaniel Jacobs Sr. of Evansville had been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and witness tampering.
EVANSVILLE, IN

