MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Children’s Community Health Plan has changed its name to Chorus Community Health Plans to help expand its offerings and reach new members. “We have been growing and evolving as an organization for the last fifteen years, and our new name, Chorus Community Health Plans, will help better reflect our commitment to expanding access to health care, advancing health equity and building stronger communities,” said Mark Rakowski, president of CCHP. “When you think of the word chorus, you likely think of many people and moving pieces, all working toward the same goal. At CCHP, we work together with our community partners and health care providers to improve outcomes and help our members live their healthiest lives.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO