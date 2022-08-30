ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAW

Venne’s coaching debut spoiled as UWSP falls to Mayville State

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UWSP Pointers returned to the field Saturday night, armed with a new coach and a new attitude. However, the excitement was spoiled by guests Mayville State as the Comets bested the Pointers 31-24. The game marked the first as head coach for new UWSP head man Luke Venne. In a back-and-forth, thrilling contest, the Comets raced out to an early 21-3 lead in the first half. However, a second-quarter surge by the Pointers, including a ten yard touchdown run from Pacelli grad Brycen Cashin, made it just 21-17 at halftime.
WSAW

Children’s Community Health Plan changes its name to Chorus Community Health Plans

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Children’s Community Health Plan has changed its name to Chorus Community Health Plans to help expand its offerings and reach new members. “We have been growing and evolving as an organization for the last fifteen years, and our new name, Chorus Community Health Plans, will help better reflect our commitment to expanding access to health care, advancing health equity and building stronger communities,” said Mark Rakowski, president of CCHP. “When you think of the word chorus, you likely think of many people and moving pieces, all working toward the same goal. At CCHP, we work together with our community partners and health care providers to improve outcomes and help our members live their healthiest lives.”
