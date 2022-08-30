Hartford Yard Goats announce 2023 game schedule

Outside the baseball field, people had been arriving as early as 7 a.m. for the Hartford Public Schools, Back to School celebration. The event is for Hartford students and families ahead of the first day of school on August 29. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

The Hartford Yard Goats have announced their 2023 game schedule. The season will open on Thursday, April 6, as the Yard Goats host the Bowie Baysox, a Baltimore Orioles affiliate.

The Yard Goats will host the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, for a six-game series, April 18-23, and again on Sept. 5-10. The Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs, will visit Hartford for a six-game series from May 16-21. The New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, will play against the Yard Goats in Hartford for a six-game series from June 6-11, and again on July 18-23.

The 2023 home schedule also features games against the MLB affiliates of the Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, and San Francisco Giants. The Erie Sea Wolves make their first appearance at Dunkin’ Donuts Park since 2019.

The home schedule will conclude on Sept. 10 against Binghamton. Game times and promotions will be announced at a later time.

Meanwhile, the Yard Goats are in the midst of the final homestand of the 2022 regular season , with games against Reading and Somerset from Aug. 30- Sept. 11.