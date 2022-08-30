Santa Barbara relief group heads to Pakistan amid flooding

A Santa Barbara-based humanitarian aid group is sending an emergency team to Pakistan to respond to the country's deadly flooding.

ShelterBox USA announced Tuesday that it is sending a crew to assess the kind of aid the organization can provide. The group plans to launch an emergency fundraising campaign to support their response.

1,162 people have died and nearly half a million have been displaced as floods have swept through Pakistan since mid-June, the Associated Press reports.

ShelterBox provides emergency shelter and other essentials in the wake of disasters and long-term conflicts.

The group set up temporary shelters amid flooding in Pakistan in 2010.

"The flood waters are fast and lethal, and they do not discriminate," Haroon Altaf, the organization's regional director for Asia, said in a release. "When there is so little dry land, and entire communities [are] cut off, the logistics of getting shelter aid to the people in greatest need present a complicated challenge."

116 of Pakistan's 160 districts have been touched by the flooding. Of those, 66 have declared an official calamity in the disaster, ShelterBox said.

The group's aid would be focused first on the hardest-hit areas, including Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

More information on the group's response and a link to donate are available online.