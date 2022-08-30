Fire damages Lower Macungie Township home; part of roof collapses

Fire heavily damaged a house in Lower Macungie Township Township on Tuesday morning.

The fire at a home on Walnut Lane was reported at around 10:40 a.m., according to Chief David Nosal of the Lower Macungie Fire Department.

The house had no occupants at the time of the fire. The only reported injuries were two firefighters from assisting departments who suffered from heat exhaustion, Nosal said. One was treated and released at the scene while the other was transported to a hospital.

Fire Marshal David Haight is investigating the fire, which caused part of the house’s roof to collapse and other structural damage, Nosal said.

Neighboring departments and agencies that assisted in responding to the fire included those from Emmaus, Upper Macungie Township and Upper Saucon Township.