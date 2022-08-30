ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Macungie Township, PA

Fire damages Lower Macungie Township home; part of roof collapses

By Graysen Golter, The Morning Call
 4 days ago

Fire heavily damaged a house in Lower Macungie Township Township on Tuesday morning.

The fire at a home on Walnut Lane was reported at around 10:40 a.m., according to Chief David Nosal of the Lower Macungie Fire Department.

The house had no occupants at the time of the fire. The only reported injuries were two firefighters from assisting departments who suffered from heat exhaustion, Nosal said. One was treated and released at the scene while the other was transported to a hospital.

Fire Marshal David Haight is investigating the fire, which caused part of the house’s roof to collapse and other structural damage, Nosal said.

Neighboring departments and agencies that assisted in responding to the fire included those from Emmaus, Upper Macungie Township and Upper Saucon Township.

ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

