Bakersfield, CA

Relay for Life Bakersfield to hold 32nd annual season kick-off event

By Charr Davenport 23ABC
 4 days ago
Relay for Life Bakersfield will begin its 2023 season with a kick-off event at the Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday, September 10th.

The 32nd annual Relay for Life Bakersfield kickoff event is set to start at 9 a.m. The event will go over information regarding the upcoming season and events on May 6th and 7th, as well as let attendees vote on the 2023 season's theme.

Attendees of the event will also have the opportunity to purchase luminarias and register for the Relay for Life as a participant, team, or survivor.

The official Relay for Life Bakersfield run will take place at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 6th.

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

